Home for rescued primates

Deep within Cúc Phương National Park, a powerful mission is underway to save some of the world’s most endangered primates. At the Endangered Primate Rescue Centre, every rescue marks a step towards healing, hope, and a return to where they truly belong in the wild.
HCM City authorities are urging Thủ Đức City and other districts to accelerate safety assessments of all high-rise structures, aiming for completion by June 15, following the recent 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar.
HCM City has launched a pilot programme allowing users of motor vehicles and specialised motorcycles to electronically transfer their vehicle ownership through the Ministry of Public Security's public service portal.