HCM City to complete high-rise safety reviews by June 15 after recent Myanmar earthquake

HCM CITY — HCM City authorities are urging Thủ Đức City and other districts to accelerate safety assessments of all high-rise structures, aiming for completion by June 15, following the recent 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar.

These reviews will cover high-rise building, including offices, hotels, hospitals, and schools, focusing on identifying any damage that may have been caused by aftershocks to ensure safety.

The goal is to provide guidance to all stakeholders on how to maintain safety and address any structural concerns.

So far, the Department of Construction has only received safety reports from eight out of the 22 districts.

District 8 has been particularly affected, reporting over hundreds of instances of damage such as wall cracks and broken windows.

One major case involves an apartment complex in District 8, where 342 apartments have reported issues like cracks and peeling floors. There were, fortunately, no collapses or injuries.

The Ministry of Construction has requested a comprehensive report on the situation at the apartment complex.

They have also urged city officials to enhance preparedness for any future seismic events.

Building managers, residents, and local authorities are asked to keep a close eye on the structural integrity of buildings that are not scheduled for renovations.

In cases where significant damage occurs due to natural disasters, collaboration among all parties will be essential for assessments, repairs, or even evacuations if necessary.

Experts said it was essential to conduct regular reviews and assessments following any aftershocks to mitigate future risks.

The earthquake in Myanmar struck on March 28, causing tremors that were felt in HCM City, particularly in District 1, District 3, Bình Thạnh, Phú Nhuận, and Tân Bình, for almost 20 seconds in some high-rise buildings.

A skyscraper in Bangkok collapsed during the quake, leading to at least 12 fatalities due to the use of substandard materials, according to Thai authorities.

As Việt Nam’s largest economic hub, HCM City is home to thousands of civil and commercial structures, including many high-rises that house a dense population.

The Myanmar earthquake not only caused serious damage to its infrastructure, including oil pipelines and the electricity system, but displaced over 162,000 households and affected more than 506,000 people.

The death toll has now surpassed 3,700, with thousands more injured and many still missing, marking it as the most powerful quake to hit Myanmar in over a century. — VNS