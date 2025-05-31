HCM City establishes task force to combat counterfeiting, smuggling

HCM CITY — HCM City has established a task force led by its chairman in an effort to address the worsening counterfeiting and smuggling challenges.

The task force will focus on addressing smuggling, trade fraud related to counterfeit goods, and infringements of intellectual property rights.

The team also comprises five deputy heads from the Department of Industry and Trade, the Police, the Border Guard, and the Regional Customs Department II.

Nguyễn Văn Được, chairman of the People’s Committee, said that a task force will implement the Prime Minister’s directive to combat smuggling and trade fraud.

The group will work with various departments to ensure a coordinated response and investigate organisations and individuals neglecting management practices that enable counterfeit goods.

They can also request information from relevant agencies to better understand illegal trade in the region, he said.

“The city is committed to protecting consumer interests and ensuring a fair marketplace for all,” he added.

Nguyễn Tiến Đạt, deputy head of the Market Management Department, said that most violators trade goods with unclear origins, such as fireworks, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, electronics, and apparel.

Many exploit e-commerce and social media to sell these illicit items, complicating authorities' tracking efforts, especially when using delivery apps.

From early 2024 to mid-2025, city officials reported 178 violations, leading to the seizure of over 262,000 items worth VNĐ15.4 billion (US$593,000) and fines exceeding VNĐ2.2 billion ($85,000). Four cases are under criminal investigation.

In addition, 38 violations related to dietary supplements resulted in over 18,000 confiscated products valued at VNĐ835 million and fines over VNĐ786 million, mainly for smuggling and trademark issues.

In the first five months, authorities inspected 5,111 cases, identifying 1,044 violations of banned goods and smuggling, 3,935 trade fraud instances, and 132 counterfeit cases.

These efforts have led to over VNĐ1.128 trillion in financial recoveries and 34 criminal cases against 83 individuals.

Counterfeiting crisis

Việt Nam is facing a serious counterfeiting crisis, mostly medicines and health supplements, sparking public outrage.

Recent investigations have uncovered numerous fake products, including medicines and health supplements, often promoted by celebrities.

Six individuals, including two influencers and a beauty queen, have been arrested for selling counterfeit food items.

Most recently, legal action has been initiated against a company in Đồng Nai Province linked to counterfeit cosmetics associated with a former Vietnamese singer.

These counterfeit scandals have raised serious questions about oversight and accountability in Việt Nam’s food safety system, leaving many citizens concerned about the safety of the products they consume.

Experts have pointed to corruption, ineffective management, weak law enforcement, and low public awareness as key factors behind these ongoing problems.

Recently, several health officials, including the former head of the Vietnam Food Administration under the Ministry of Health, have been arrested for allegedly accepting bribes linked to a massive counterfeit dietary supplement scandal that has been unfolding for years, sparking public outcry.

In response, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has launched a one-month campaign against smuggling and counterfeiting nationwide until June 15.

The Government is also amending the Penal Code to double penalties for such offenders.

Meanwhile, consumers are advised to buy medications only from licensed sources and to be cautious of products promoted on social media. — VNS