Flash floods devastate Nghệ An as authorities issue measures to mitigate landslide, flood risks nationwide

VINH — Severe flash floods struck several border communes in Nghệ An Province overnight from Thursday through Friday, causing widespread damage to homes, schools and infrastructure.

In Tương Dương District, heavy rains from around 6pm on May 29 led to rapid surging of rivers and streams, triggering flash floods in the communes of Nhôn Mai and Hữu Khuông, as well as the Thạch Giám township. Initial reports revealed that 11 houses in Nhôn Mai and three in Hữu Khuông were either damaged or completely swept away. Thằm Thẩm, Có Hạ and Na Lật villages were hardest hit.

Flash floods also damaged roads and riverbanks, putting more homes at risk of collapse and leaving parts of the communes temporarily isolated. In Hữu Khuông Commune, the boarding secondary school for ethnic students suffered significant losses, with floodwaters destroying equipment and dormitory facilities.

In the wake of the disaster, local authorities and youth union members were mobilised to assist residents in clearing mud and repairing damage. Nguyễn Văn Hòe, Chief of Staff of Tương Dương District People’s Committee, said three small bridges and one irrigation structure in the area had also been washed away.

Other districts, including Kỳ Sơn and Quế Phong, experienced similar conditions, with flash floods and landslides reported in communes such as Tri Lễ, Hạnh Dịch and Nậm Giải. Border guards from Nhôn Mai and Tri Lễ posts have been deployed to support recovery efforts.

Ministry of Construction urges prevention

Against mounting threats, the Ministry of Construction has issued an urgent directive in line with Prime Minister’s Official Telegram No. 76/CĐ-TTg dated May 28. The directive focuses on pro-active disaster prevention in anticipation of a low-pressure system in the East Sea, which may intensify into a tropical depression.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, this system could bring widespread rainfall of over 250mm in parts of the North, North Central, Central Highlands and Southern regions, triggering floods, landslides and traffic disruptions.

The ministry has urged all relevant departments to promptly inspect, monitor and implement safety measures for transport infrastructure and construction projects, especially those in vulnerable mountainous and flood-prone areas.

The Directorate for Roads of Việt Nam has been tasked with directing its regional units to secure key national highways, restore traffic on affected routes and protect both workers and active construction sites.

Railway authorities are also under orders to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of critical points such as bridges and flood-prone sections. Plans must be in place to halt or adjust train schedules and provide passenger transfers when necessary.

Meanwhile, the Việt Nam Maritime Administration and Inland Waterways Administration have been directed to manage vessel movement strictly, particularly in southern ports where rough seas and strong winds are forecast.

Authorities must ensure that storm warning buoys, markers and navigation aids are removed when necessary and restored promptly once conditions improve. — VNS