Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Police dismantle large-scale gambling ring using AI for money laundering

May 30, 2025 - 11:45
This is a large-scale trans-national organised crime ring operating with sophisticated methods, notably introducing a new method that has appeared for the first time in Việt Nam using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
The equipment used by subjects to conduct gambling and money laundering. VNA/VNS Photo

THÁI BÌNH — The northern province Thái Bình's police have launched legal proceedings in a criminal case involving 21 individuals charged with gambling and money laundering offences.

This is a large-scale trans-national organised crime ring operating with sophisticated methods, notably introducing a new method that has appeared for the first time in Việt Nam using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to commit the crimes.

Earlier, the police identified the website 'KUBET' with servers located abroad.

This site hosted numerous gambling games for money, including a lottery, betting on football results, and 'tài xỉu' (a type of dice game).

Users accessed the site via mobile phones, created gambling accounts linked to their bank accounts in order to deposit and withdraw funds, and then selected available game types to place bets.

By the time of the raid, there were over one million gambling accounts with a total betting amount of over VNĐ1 trillion (US$39.2 million).

Expanding the investigation, the police uncovered that, in addition to gambling and organising gambling, the suspects also engaged in money laundering.

A suspect based in Taiwan (China) acted as the ringleader, linking with a domestic suspect to manage operations.

They hired individuals to open bank accounts in Việt Nam so that gamblers could deposit betting funds. The individual in Taiwan then used computers connected to pre-installed internet banking apps to conduct transactions through various bank accounts, aiming to conceal the origin of the gambling funds.

For transactions of VNĐ10 million ($392) or more, which required biometric verification, the suspects used AI-generated videos of the account holders' faces to bypass bank security protocols. That way the account holders did not need to be physically present to complete the transactions.

To date, the police has frozen over 500 bank accounts, with an estimated total of over VNĐ200 billion ($7.84 million) laundered each month.

From September 2024 to April 2025, the estimated total laundered amount exceeded VNĐ1 trillion ($39.2 million).

Officers are continuing to expand the investigation into the ring. — VNS

money laundering online fraud scam

see also

More on this story

Society

Institutional issues must be addressed for innovation: Party chief

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has said that institutional frameworks remain the biggest challenges and urged efforts to define the list of strategic technologies aligning with the country’s context, alongside specific policies to promote collaboration between the state, academia and businesses. 
Society

Documenting Agent Orange

For more than two decades, Japanese filmmaker Masako Sakata has travelled across Việt Nam, capturing the enduring impact of Agent Orange. Her journey began due to personal loss but became a mission for justice and awareness.
Society

Hà Nội gears up for rainy season

Rapid urbanisation has led to the filling in of lakes, ponds, canals, and the concreting of land surfaces, reducing the soil’s ability to absorb water and disrupting natural water flow, resulting in more frequent flash flooding.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom