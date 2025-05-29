Mỹ Yên: from heroic land to advanced new-style rural commune

LONG AN — Mỹ Yên Commune in Long An Province has undergone significant development, with well-planned rural infrastructure and improved quality of life for its residents.

Located in Bến Lức District, it holds a particularly important position as the gateway between HCM City and the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta.

Mỹ Yên has been honoured with prestigious national titles such as Hero of the People’s Armed Forces and Hero of Labour during the đổi mới (renewal) period.

Today Mỹ Yên is a vibrant area, full of new vitality, a stark contrast to a site of fierce battles it once was.

Fifty years after the liberation of the South and national reunification, it has been completely revitalised, gradually asserting itself as a key development zone in the province’s western region.

Before April 30, 1975, the enemy – the US and the Sài Gòn regime – regarded the area as a strategic location, a part of the defensive belt established to block the advance of liberation forces towards Sài Gòn.

Within the modest boundaries of a single commune, the enemy at times built up to five military posts, manned by hundreds of troops equipped with full weaponry and ammunition.

They repeatedly launched raids to hunt down, capture and kill hundreds of revolutionary soldiers and civilians.

However, despite all the hardships, challenges and the enemy’s schemes and tactics, the revolutionary forces and people of Mỹ Yên stood firm and fought bravely, contributing to the liberation of their homeland and the historic victory to achieve reunification.

Following the liberation in 1975, the commune began the difficult task of rebuilding from the devastation of war.

Lê Văn Thi, former secretary of the commune Party Committee, said the local Party, government and people stood united once again after liberation.

They took the lead in forming co-operatives and introducing a variety of successful farming and livestock production models, laying the foundation for recovery and development.

In the 21st century Mỹ Yên has seen a remarkable transformation, becoming a bright spot in Bến Lức District’s socio-economic development.

It is now home to nearly 200 businesses and enterprises operating effectively.

Its economy has grown significantly, with high-tech agriculture receiving a lot of investment and living standards improving steadily.

Rural roads are fully paved with concrete or asphalt, while electricity and clean water supply, schools and health clinics have been modernised.

The commune no longer has any poor households.

More than 78 per cent of the workforce has received vocational training, with over 67 per cent holding qualifications or certificates.

More than 95 per cent of residents have health insurance and over 75 per cent have digital health records.

Under the country’s programme of building new-style rural areas, Mỹ Yên was recognised as a new-style rural commune in 2014 and as an advanced new-style rural commune last year.

“During the process of building new-style rural areas, the commune has focused on effective advocacy to ensure that residents fully understand and join in the effort,” Nguyễn Quốc Hùng, secretary of the commune Party Committee, said.

As a result, people have actively embraced their role of “knowing, discussing, doing, inspecting – supervising, and benefiting,” he said.

Over the past three years more than VNĐ138 billion (US$5.3 million) has been mobilised for the development of advanced rural areas, including VNĐ56 billion from the State budget, over VNĐ42 billion from residents and nearly VNĐ40 billion from businesses.

Mỹ Yên’s future is brighter than ever as major national infrastructure projects take shape in the commune.

The interchange connecting the Bến Lức – Long Thành Expressway with HCM City’s Ring Road 3 and the HCM City – Trung Lương Expressway is set to be completed this year.

This network of connections will serve as a launchpad for development in Mỹ Yên and Long An Province more broadly.

Hùng said in line with the policy of streamlining and improving the efficiency of the political system, Mỹ Yên is expected to merge with neighbouring communes Phước Lợi and Long Hiệp to form a new commune but retain the name Mỹ Yên.

Its proud tradition of resilience and bravery during the resistance against foreign invaders, along with its spirit of hard work and production, would continue to thrive across a broader area with greater potential for development, he added. — VNS