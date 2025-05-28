Politics & Law
Home Society

Mud flood at metro site

May 28, 2025 - 17:39
A river of mud... that’s exactly what residents on Cát Linh Street in Hà Nội’s Đống Đa District discovered on Tuesday when they ventured outside. The slurry was caused by a tunnel boring machine underground, working on the metro line. The construction company acted fast to stem the flow and clean up the affected area.

