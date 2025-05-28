Mud flood at metro site

A river of mud... that’s exactly what residents on Cát Linh Street in Hà Nội’s Đống Đa District discovered on Tuesday when they ventured outside. The slurry was caused by a tunnel boring machine underground, working on the metro line. The construction company acted fast to stem the flow and clean up the affected area.
The Ministry of Public Security and local authorities are actively promoting the use of VNeID and guiding citizens through the feedback process to ensure their participation is quick, convenient, and effective.
The construction of the factory is an important milestone in realising the comprehensive strategic partnership between France and Việt Nam in medicine and biotechnology, which is expected to make practical contributions to the common achievements of the two countries in medicine and health care.
Measures including reforms in healthcare financing, organisational restructuring, capacity building at grassroot health centres and tighter control over the quality of public service delivery are essential for the country to achieve the universal free healthcare by 2035.