OCOP herbal products enhance the value of traditional medicine

The Tan Vien Son Traditional Medicine Cooperative stands as a shining example of how Vietnamese traditional herbal remedies can be preserved and promoted, seamlessly blending scientific advancements with cultural heritage. With five products recognised under the prestigious 4-star OCOP (One Commune One Product) programme, the cooperative has solidified its reputation for quality, while contributing to the growth of traditional medicine and the local economy.

Located in Tan Linh Commune, Ba Vi District, Hanoi—a region abundant in medicinal plants and deeply rooted in the Dao people's ancestral healing practices—the cooperative was founded in 2016 by herbalist Lang Thi Cham and her husband. Driven by a passion for preserving this invaluable heritage, they have successfully safeguarded numerous rare medicinal plant species while developing an array of traditional remedies, several of which have earned OCOP certification.

Cham, who serves as Chairwoman of the Board, was born into a family with generations of experience in traditional medicine.

“I used to follow my mother into the forest to gather herbs. She taught me the healing properties of each plant,” she recalled. Inspired by growing demand for herbal medicine both at home and abroad, she decided to cultivate medicinal plants systematically—marking the beginning of her long journey to enhance the quality of Dao herbal remedies.

Dao traditional medicine, with a history spanning hundreds of years, is passed down through generations. However, its preservation and development face numerous challenges. Addressing this, the cooperative has embraced science and technology, combining traditional methods with modern processes to improve product quality.

In 2019, the cooperative invested in a traditional medicine factory in Bat Dam Hamlet, Tan Linh Commune—the first and only GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices)-certified facility in Ba Vi District. Covering 5,000sq.m, the factory is equipped with advanced machinery such as vacuum extraction kettles, vacuum tanks, and laboratories for microbiological and physicochemical analysis, ensuring high product quality and safety.

Thanks to this well-planned investment, the cooperative has launched a variety of products, including health supplements under the "Tan Vien Son" brand—such as Ty Vi (digestive support), Bo Phe (respiratory tonic), and Duong Khop (joint care). It also produces herbal teas, medicinal shampoos, postpartum herbal baths, and other wellness products rooted in traditional Dao remedies.

Among its standout achievements are five OCOP 4-star certified products: Tan Vien Son Kidney Tonic Tea, Joint Care Extract, Respiratory Tonic, An Nu Nhi Feminine Wash, and An Nu Nhi Herbal Shampoo. These certifications are a testament to the cooperative’s credibility, helping the products gain domestic consumer trust and opening opportunities for export.

“Dao medicine is incredibly effective,” said Cham. “But only with serious investment can this traditional craft thrive—improving lives for the Dao community while contributing to the national goal of elevating Vietnamese herbal medicine.”

She explained that the philosophy behind her family’s remedies includes four stages: treatment, recovery, relapse prevention, and elimination of the root cause. “Our mission goes beyond curing illness—we aim to help people prevent disease and take control of their health.”

Ngo Van Ngon, Deputy Chief of the Hanoi Office for New Rural Development Coordination, noted that Tan Vien Son Cooperative is not only focused on product quality but also actively adopts digital tools to manage and promote its business. The cooperative has participated in e-commerce training programmes under the city’s OCOP initiative, helping expand access to international markets and reach a wider customer base.

Looking ahead, Tan Vien Son Cooperative aims to become a leading brand in traditional Vietnamese medicine, both nationally and globally. It is committed to strengthening its core strengths, improving product quality, leveraging e-commerce, and delivering safe, effective herbal products to consumers. The cooperative also prioritises sustainability and environmental protection as part of its broader mission to care for public health and enhance community well-being.

Tan Vien Son is a compelling example of how cultural heritage, when combined with scientific innovation and strategic vision, can create lasting economic and social value. Its success reflects an enduring commitment to preserving Vietnam’s traditional knowledge—bringing ancestral wisdom to the forefront of modern healthcare. VNS

The article is published under the coordination of the Coordination Office of the New-Style Rural Development Programme in Hà Nội.