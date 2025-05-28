Millions contribute to Constitution amendment via VNeID

HÀ NỘI — More than 17.1 million citizens had given feedback on proposed amendments to the 2013 Constitution through the VNeID application as of 8pm on May 26, according to Deputy Minister of Justice Đặng Hoàng Oanh.

Under the current timeline, ministries, agencies, and localities must submit their consolidated reports on public consultation results to the Ministry of Justice by May 30. As of May 26, however, the Ministry of Justice is the only agency that has completed its report on the draft resolution to amend and supplement several articles of the Constitution.

The Ministry of Public Security and local authorities are actively promoting the use of VNeID and guiding citizens through the feedback process to ensure their participation is quick, convenient, and effective. The number of submissions through the app is expected to rise sharply in the coming days.

The Ministry of Justice will coordinate with relevant ministries and localities to ensure timely completion of both the government’s draft report and the consolidated report on public feedback. These will be submitted to the Government and the Drafting Committee for constitutional amendments on schedule and with assured quality. — VNS