Forum strengthens press–business synergy for Việt Nam’s sustainable growth

HCM CITY — A strong relationship between the press and businesses not only supports each other's development but also contributes positively to the overall development of the country, attendees heard at a forum held in HCM City on May 27.

The forum, called "The press accompanies businesses for sustainable development in the era of the nation's rise,” is an annual event and organised by Kinh tế & Đô thị (Economic and Urban Affairs) Newspaper under the Hà Nội People’s Committee for the past three years, taking place across the northern, central and southern regions.

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of Việt Nam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2025), it aims to connect, share, and promote a spirit of reform and innovation in both press agencies and businesses toward a rapidly growing and more sustainable economy.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Kinh tế & Đô thị Newspaper Lê Hoàng Anh said the entire political system and people are united and determined to prepare the necessary conditions for the country to rise in a new era - the era of the nation’s prosperous and powerful development.

The Politburo’s Resolution No. 68 on the development of the private economy has opened a legal corridor, created a favourable investment environment, and promoted innovation and deep integration.

A new era is emerging in which the private economy is not only a ‘supporting pillar’ but officially recognised as a ‘key driver of national growth.’

Digital transformation, artificial intelligence, circular economy, and green growth are no longer choices, but mandates of the era, he said.

“The press acts as a bridge between businesses and government agencies, reflecting the sentiments of the business community, proposing policies, spreading effective models and solutions, and advocating for a transparent, fair, and sustainable business environment."

To go far, businesses must continuously innovate. And the press, more than ever, must be a creative partner—supporting enterprises not only in production and investment but also in strategic communication, brand building, and sustainable development.

“Every step of a business requires understanding and support from the press.”

Every newspaper article, TV programme, and social media post - if well-directed - can provide knowledge, spread aspirations, and sustain the journey toward a prosperous and powerful Việt Nam, he added.

The forum focused on current, practical topics linked to critical “pressure points” in the development of the private economy.

In real estate, discussions focus on how journalism can help remove legal bottlenecks, promote green housing, social housing, and smart cities.

On the environment, the press can serve as a strong voice to promote the circular economy, clean technology, and sustainable consumption behaviours.

In tourism, a media ecosystem is needed to support ecological, cultural, and creative tourism - where journalism partners with localities and enterprises to help bolster brand destinations.

In corporate communications, the forum explores the role of the press in the digital age, including crisis management and, most importantly, journalistic ethics in the relationship between the press, businesses, and society.

Nguyễn Ngọc Tuấn, director of Tuấn Ngọc High-Tech Agricultural Cooperative, said his cooperative was founded amid a growing need to transform agricultural production models toward safety, sustainability, and high-tech applications.

Despite facing significant challenges from the outset, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic and the following two years of economic downturn, the cooperative is determined to pursue green and digital transformation in agriculture.

“The role of the press in this journey has been crucial,” he said.

Through interviews and features in national and local media, the cooperative’s hydroponic high-tech agricultural model has gained wide exposure, earning the trust and interest of consumers and localities, which has led to broader adoption.

“In the era of knowledge and technology-driven economies, media is one of the pillars of sustainable cooperative development, supporting production model transformation, building trust, attracting resources, and spreading the values of green agriculture to the community.”

Journalist Trần Trọng Dũng, vice president of Việt Nam Journalists Association in charge of the Southern region, said throughout the country’s development, especially over more than three decades of reform, journalism and business have always been two core forces, moving in tandem, interacting closely, and making important contributions to national construction and defense.

“The sustainable development of the nation is a long journey, requiring unity, shared vision, and creativity from all stakeholders. The press and businesses are two indispensable pillars on that journey.”

In today’s context, for businesses to effectively implement sustainable development strategies, active, proactive, and courageous companionship from the press is essential, he said.

He said the association always promotes stronger linkages between media agencies and business organisations and associations.

To accompany businesses effectively, the press must first uphold legitimacy, political integrity, professional ethics, and expertise, he said.

The forum also featured many in-depth presentations, comments and enthusiastic discussions from journalists, policymakers, and experts on urgent and key issues facing Vietnamese revolutionary journalism in the digital transformation era.

Previously, the forum was also organised in the central province of Quảng Trị on May 7. — VNS