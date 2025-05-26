Việt Nam sees mild increases in COVID-19 infections, no large-scale outbreaks

HÀ NỘI — The Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), Institutes of Hygiene and Epidemiology/Pasteur Institutes, the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, and the National Paediatrics Hospital, gave their assessment of the current COVID-19 risk in Việt Nam.

No evidence of increased severity from new variants

As of May 25, 2025, over 777 million COVID-19 infections and more than 7 million deaths have been reported globally. Several Asian countries, including China, Hong Kong (China), Singapore, and Thailand, have seen a rise in infections and hospitalisations. However, the situation remains under control, with hospital capacity still stable.

Global SARS-CoV-2 variant trends have shifted in 2025, with LP.8.1 replacing XEC as the dominant strain by mid-March. Recently, LP.8.1 has declined, while NB.1.8.1 – a Variant Under Monitoring (VUM) with potentially higher transmissibility – has increased in prevalence, accounting for 10.7 per cent of sequenced cases globally by mid-May 2025. Despite this rise, these variants do not pose an increased risk to public health compared to other circulating strains. NB.1.8.1 has been detected in 23 countries, including Singapore, the US, Australia, South Korea, Canada, the UK, China, Japan, and Thailand.

According to WHO, COVID-19’s impact on public health declined in 2023 and 2024. However, the disease remains endemic globally and has resurged in some countries, especially in Asia. So far, there is no evidence suggesting that the current variants cause more severe illness, and WHO has not issued any new global warnings.

Mild increase in infections in Việt Nam

From early 2025 to date, Việt Nam has recorded 641 scattered cases across 39 provinces and cities, with no reported deaths. The highest numbers were in Hà Nội (153), Hải Phòng (138), HCM City (80), Quảng Ninh (46), Bắc Giang (24), Bắc Ninh (24), and Thái Nguyên (23). Thirty-two other localities reported fewer than 20 cases each. While no clusters have been identified, there has been a slight increase over the past three weeks.

The National Paediatrics Hospital in Hà Nội reported a surge in admissions in May 2025, primarily from the capital and nearby provinces.

In HCM City, the Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) reported that most of the sequenced COVID-19 samples in the third week of May were NB.1.8.1 cases.

Although there are no large-scale outbreaks, upcoming summer holidays and increased travel may lead to higher transmission rates, especially in crowded places, the health ministry warned. A rise in the number of severe cases due to variants is not expected.

In terms of vaccination coverage, by the end of 2022, nearly 100 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Việt Nam have received the full primary dosage of COVID-19 vaccines, with over 80 per cent of adults (aged 18 and above) receiving the third dose.

Proactive measures

The Ministry of Health is working with WHO and relevant agencies to assess risks and implement prevention and control measures. Localities are instructed to closely monitor outbreaks, strengthen prevention at healthcare facilities and in the community, and work with hygiene and epidemiology institutes to evaluate trends and recommend timely responses.

Testing of representative samples – especially from severe cases – continues to monitor variant emergence and transmission.

COVID-19 response plans for 2023–25 remain in effect under Decision No. 3984/QĐ-BYT (dated 29 October 2023), including treatment and hospital readiness based on projected outbreak scenarios.

Hospitals are tasked with timely treatment and emergency care, ensuring preparedness in terms of infrastructure, isolation areas, medical supplies, and equipment. Communication and patient guidance on preventive measures at medical facilities are also being intensified.

Transmission prevention—particularly via respiratory routes—is prioritised, with a focus on protecting vulnerable groups (e.g. pregnant women, patients with underlying conditions, the elderly). Critical care units are expected to remain especially vigilant.

The health sector is coordinating with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the media, and local communication systems to step up public awareness. Educational materials are being adapted to suit the cultural and linguistic contexts of each locality.

Local authorities are asked to guide tourism sites, entertainment venues, and public areas to promote preventive practices: