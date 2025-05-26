Long An authorities seize 12,000 cans of formula milk with unknown origins

LONG AN — Authorities of the southern province Long An have found 25 tonnes of formula milk (nearly 12,000 cans), escalating the current national counterfeit crisis and prompting public outrage.

Officials from the Long An provincial market management, in partnership with local police, last Friday conducted an inspection at a residence in Xóm Mới Hamlet, Tân Lân commune, Cần Đước District.

The property, owned by Hồ Văn Tú from Bình Tân District in HCM City, was being used to store a variety of powdered milk products.

During the inspection, the 39-year-old man could not provide any invoices or documents to prove where the products came from.

The task force found 11,856 cans of powdered milk, neatly packed into 963 cardboard boxes, weighing nearly 25 tonnes in total.

The seized products included well-known labels such as Z1000 Gold +, Sanaki Grow IQ Plus (Sun), Gold 1+, and Biotar Diest, among others.

The estimated value of this confiscated batch exceeds VNĐ3 billion (US$115,384).

The authorities have classified this case as a violation related to the sale of goods with unknown origins.

They have documented the administrative infringement and temporarily seized all goods for further investigation.

The police are currently working to trace the origins of these products, understand the purpose behind their storage, and prepare for potential legal actions.

Việt Nam is facing a crisis with counterfeit goods, especially concerning milk, pharmaceuticals, food items, and cosmetics due to regulatory failures and corruption within the system.

The recent arrests of several health officials, including the former head of the Vietnam Food Administration under the Health Ministry, have highlighted the problem of counterfeit dietary supplements, prompting widespread concern about food safety in the country.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has initiated a one-month campaign starting May 15 to crack down on smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit goods, and products of unknown origin.

He has called for a national effort to combat these issues, emphasising the need for strict penalties and improved inspections to protect public health and uphold social order.

The PM noted that the prevalence of low-quality goods poses a complex challenge that undermines public trust.

He has urged ministries and local authorities to take decisive action against violations to ultimately stop this problem. — VNS