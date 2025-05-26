Vietnamese students shine at global ICT competition

BEIJING — Vietnamese students earned high marks at the 2024–25 Huawei ICT competition, which concluded on May 24 in Shenzhen, China.

This year’s event saw record participation, attracting over 210,000 teachers and students from more than 2,000 institutions across 100 countries and territories. A total of 179 teams from 48 countries advanced to the global finals.

Việt Nam was represented by nine students from five universities, grouped into three teams. All teams delivered strong performances, with one team claiming first prize in the Cloud Computing category, another securing second place in the Computing Track, and the third team winning third prize in the Network Track.

Participants noted the competition offered valuable opportunities for learning and cultural exchange, with some expressing hope that their achievements will inspire more Vietnamese youth to pursue careers in technology.

The Huawei ICT Competition has been held annually since 2015, attracting over 960,000 participants from more than 2,000 universities and institutes across 100 countries and territories. The event aims to provide an international platform for students to compete and exchange knowledge, while enhancing their ICT expertise, practical skills, and capacity for innovation, thereby contributing to the advancement of global digital technology. — VNS