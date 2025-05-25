Man damages imperial throne, a national treasure in former capital

HUẾ — The Centre for the Conservation of Huế Monuments on Sunday confirmed that a serious incident had taken place at Thái Hòa Palace in the Imperial City of Huế, in which a male tourist, suspected to be under the influence of drugs, trespassed into a restricted area and climbed onto the imperial throne.

Initial reports indicate that the incident occurred shortly after noon on Saturday, causing substantial physical damage to the artefact that has been recognised as a national treasure.

The man, Hồ Văn Phương Tâm, born in 1983, originally from Huế but currently residing in HCM City, purchased an entrance ticket before approaching the roped-off area of the palace.

He then climbed onto the throne and exhibited signs of severe intoxication. Due to low visitor traffic at the time, the incident went unnoticed for a short period until security personnel intervened.

A visitor recorded the scene and posted the footage online, sparking widespread public outrage.

Huế City police have detained the individual and launched an investigation.

Thái Hòa Palace, the most important structure within the Imperial City, served as the ceremonial hall where Nguyễn dynasty emperors held court, received envoys, and conducted major national events.

The throne, reportedly the original one, situated at the palace’s centre, was officially recognised as a National Treasure of Việt Nam in 2015.

The People’s Committee of Huế City called this incident "extremely rare and unprecedented," and announced that the Centre for the Conservation of Huế Monuments has ordered the relocation of the throne to a secure storage facility at the Royal Antiquities Museum.

A replica has since been placed on display at Thái Hòa Palace to accommodate visitors.

The centre will also invite experts and artisans to assess the damage and propose an appropriate restoration plan. Security measures at the heritage site are set to be strengthened, with an emphasis on the protection of artefacts and national treasures.

Surveillance footage and initial investigations showed that two security guards were on duty at the time. When Tâm entered the palace and began behaving erratically, one guard attempted to escort him out. However, he returned unnoticed shortly afterwards, slipped past the barrier, shouted incoherently, and broke the left armrest of the throne.

Security staff cautiously attempted to defuse the situation from a distance to prevent further damage and called for reinforcement. The suspect was subdued and handed over to Đông Ba Ward police.

Due to his unstable mental state – including delusions and incoherent speech – authorities have been unable to take his formal statement. Police are now arranging for a psychiatric assessment and working with the Phú Xuân District People’s Procuracy to collect evidence and determine the responsibilities of all involved parties.

Tâm moved to HCM City with his family in 1990s. In mid-May 2025, he returned to Huế and stayed with relatives in Hương Long Ward, but was later forced to leave and had been living rough. In July 2023, the People’s Court of Tân Bình District issued a decision ordering Tâm to undergo compulsory rehabilitation for drug abuse. — VNS