Việt Nam faces shortage of cybersecurity professionals: summit

HCM CITY — More than 800 cybersecurity leaders, experts, and innovators gathered at the 7th Vietnam Security Summit 2025 that opened in HCM City on Friday.

The annual event themed “Cybersecurity: Building Resilience & Trust in an Ever-Changing World” featured conferences addressing the most critical challenges and emerging trends in digital security.

Industry leaders and professionals explored key topics such as data protection, cloud security, AI-driven risks, and IT infrastructure resilience, providing actionable strategies for a more secure digital future.

An exhibition held alongside the summit brought together more than 50 Vietnamese and global enterprises, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and cybersecurity solutions in the battle against next-gen cyber challenges such as AI security, infrastructure security, data security, ics security, cloud security, identity & access management, and OT & IoT security.

Vũ Ngọc Sơn, head of the Research, Consulting, Technology Development, and the International Cooperation Department at the National Cybersecurity Association, said Việt Nam is among the countries at high risk of cyberattacks.

Statistics from the National Cybersecurity Association showed that there were more than 659,000 cyberattacks in 2024.

Around 46 per cent of agencies and businesses in Việt Nam have experienced at least one cyberattack, he said.

Currently, about 56 per cent of State agencies and businesses do not have enough IT and information security staff.

Việt Nam is forecast to lack 700,000 cybersecurity professionals in the next three years, he said.

The personnel shortage has resulted in an increase in the number and severity of cyberattacks, slow and ineffective incident response, and difficulties for businesses and State agencies in digital operations.

He emphasised that cybersecurity plays a vital role in digital transformation, and human resources is the cornerstone of cybersecurity. Therefore, it requires a joint effort among the government, educational institutions, and enterprises to solve the personnel shortage. —VNS