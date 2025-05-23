Thailand commits to ensuring sufficient medical supplies for COVID-19 prevention

BANGKOK — The Government of Thailand has assured a sufficient supply of masks, COVID-19 rapid test kits and hand sanitisers while warning vendors against price gouging and hoarding amid growing concerns about the outbreak.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak said on Friday that COVID-19 prevention items such as face masks, Antigent Test Kit (ATK), and hand sanitisers remain available on the market at affordable prices.

The Ministry of Commerce, through the Department of Internal Trade, has closely monitored supply levels by working with over 20 producers, importers, and major retailers, he stated. The government found stock levels to be sufficient, with many vendors continuing to run discount promotions.

According to the deputy spokesman, domestic mask production is operating at 50–60 per cent capacity, with the potential to scale up if needed. Key raw materials remain in adequate supply.

Anukool affirmed that there are enough kits on the market. He encouraged consumers to compare prices across wholesalers, department stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, and online platforms, as prices vary based on brand, type, and quality.

He urged people to be vigilant, maintain good hygiene, eat cooked food and follow COVID-19 prevention measures. — VNS