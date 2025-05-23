Malaysian government to study ‘retirement at 65’ proposal

KUALA LUMPUR — The government will study the proposal to raise the retirement age to 65 before presenting it to the Cabinet, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

However, the Prime Minister said the matter has not been raised or discussed in Cabinet meetings.

“Let the ministry study the implications first,” he said, adding that the proposal involves various factors such as financial cost and the creation of new job opportunities.

“The idea deserves attention and consideration but let the relevant agencies discuss it first,” he said after launching Hadiah Bahasa Public Bank – Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) 2025 yesterday.

Recently, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said called on the government to consider raising the retirement age to 65, noting that many individuals at 60 remain healthy and productive.

She pointed out that judges retire at 65, with some Asean countries setting the limit at 70.

In Malaysia, the mandatory retirement age for civil servants is currently 60, which is also the minimum retirement age for private sector employees under the Minimum Retirement Age Act 2012.

When asked about the possible extension of the tenures of three senior judges, including Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, Anwar replied briefly: “We’re looking at it.”

On Tuesday, Tengku Maimun said she, along with Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Federal Court judge Tan Sri Nallini Pathmanathan, were still awaiting a decision on whether their tenures would be extended.

Meanwhile, Anwar said Malay­sians must not forget the importance of the national language, even as the country advances in development and technology.

He said a developed nation should not only focus on its economy but also value its national language, arts and culture.

“It would be a grave mistake if the Madani government pursued development without giving due importance to the national language.

“While we work hard to strengthen the country’s finances, we must not overlook a crucial element of nation-building, and having a strong command of our language and appreciating great works of knowledge,” he said.

Anwar also reminded the Education Ministry and the Higher Education Ministry of the importance of the national language, even as some advocate placing greater emphasis on ­foreign languages in education.

The well-known Hadiah Bahasa award has returned after 27 years, following a request from the Prime Minister last year.

Now organised by DBP and Public Bank, the award aims to encourage students and professionals to produce quality work in Bahasa Melayu.

First introduced in 1984 and last held in 1998, the award was established with support from Anwar, who was then patron of the Linguistic Society of Malaysia. — THE STAR/ANN