China launches space computing satellite constellation

May 14, 2025 - 21:09
The launch is considered a significant advancement in the country's space-based computing capabilities.
A Long March 2D carrier rocket carrying a space computing satellite constellation blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in China on Wednesday. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

JIUQUAN — China launched a Long March 2D carrier rocket on Wednesday, placing a new constellation of space computing satellites into orbit.

The launch is considered a significant advancement in the country's space-based computing capabilities.

The rocket blasted off at 12.12pm (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China.

The newly launched 12 computing satellites are the first batch of the "Three-Body Computing Constellation," according to Zhejiang Lab, a research institute based in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang province. — XINHUA/VNA

World

ASEAN, New Zealand set sights on comprehensive strategic partnership

ASEAN countries highlighted the development of ASEAN–New Zealand relations since 1975 to a comprehensive partnership covering security, trade, education, and people-to-people exchange, while increasingly expanding into new areas including digitalisation, sustainable growth, and climate-smart technologies.
World

Beijing, Moscow to deepen ties

China and Russia issued a joint statement on Thursday on further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.
World

Malaysia tightens security ahead of ASEAN Summit

Malaysia assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship from Laos on January 1. This year event is held under the theme of “Inclusion and Sustainability”, reflecting the country’s aspiration to build a united and prosperous ASEAN.

