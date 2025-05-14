China launches space computing satellite constellation

JIUQUAN — China launched a Long March 2D carrier rocket on Wednesday, placing a new constellation of space computing satellites into orbit.

The launch is considered a significant advancement in the country's space-based computing capabilities.

The rocket blasted off at 12.12pm (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China.

The newly launched 12 computing satellites are the first batch of the "Three-Body Computing Constellation," according to Zhejiang Lab, a research institute based in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang province. — XINHUA/VNA