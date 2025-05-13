Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Indonesia builds AI model for malaria diagnosis

May 13, 2025 - 21:10
The Centre for AI and Cybersecurity Research has trained an AI model using more than 1,300 microscopic images of malaria-infected blood samples
Illustrative. — Photo tvbrics.com

JAKARTA — The National Research and Innovation Agency of Indonesia (BRIN) is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to support malaria diagnosis, toward warding off the disease by 2030.

Anto Satriyo Nugroho, director of the Centre for AI and Cybersecurity Research at BRIN, revealed that the centre has trained an AI model using more than 1,300 microscopic images of malaria-infected blood samples.

Initial trials have shown promising results, with the AI system successfully identifying the size and shape of infected blood cells and accurately classifying both the species and developmental stages of malaria parasites. The system currently boasts an overall accuracy rate of 80.6 per cent.

The model is capable of detecting four types of malaria parasites, including Plasmodium falciparum, Plasmodium vivax, Plasmodium malariae, and Plasmodium ovale. However, Nugroho noted that a major challenge in the development of AI-based diagnostic tools lies in the morphological changes that malaria parasites undergo throughout their lifecycle.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Indonesia ranks second in Asia in terms of malaria cases, following India. In 2024, the country recorded about 500,000 malaria cases, with 88 per cent concentrated in the Papua. — VNS

see also

More on this story

World

ASEAN, New Zealand set sights on comprehensive strategic partnership

ASEAN countries highlighted the development of ASEAN–New Zealand relations since 1975 to a comprehensive partnership covering security, trade, education, and people-to-people exchange, while increasingly expanding into new areas including digitalisation, sustainable growth, and climate-smart technologies.
World

Beijing, Moscow to deepen ties

China and Russia issued a joint statement on Thursday on further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.
World

Malaysia tightens security ahead of ASEAN Summit

Malaysia assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship from Laos on January 1. This year event is held under the theme of “Inclusion and Sustainability”, reflecting the country’s aspiration to build a united and prosperous ASEAN.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom