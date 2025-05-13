Philippine volcano erupts, spewing ash plume into the sky

HÀ NỘI - A volcano in the central Philippines erupted on early May 13 morning, sending a massive gray plume of ash up about 3 km into the sky and launching ballistic projectiles.

Kanlaon Volcano, one of the 24 active volcanoes in the Southeast Asian nation, has had several eruptions in the past century – the most recent of which happened in April.

Kanlaon Volcano, one of the 24 active volcanoes in the Southeast Asian nation, has had several eruptions in the past century – the most recent of which happened in April.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a moderately explosive eruption occurred at the summit crater of Kanlaon Volcano at 2:55 a.m and it lasted five minutes.

It said the eruption generated a grayish voluminous plume that rose approximately 3 kilometres above the vent before drifting to the general west.

The Philippines is located in the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The most powerful volcanic explosion in the Philippines in recent years was the 1991 eruption of Pinatubo, about 100 km from Manila, which killed more than 800 people. VNA/VNS