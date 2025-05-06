Cambodian PM orders shutdown of waterway polluters

PHNOM PENH — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has ordered the suspension of operations at any factory or enterprise that lack proper wastewater treatment systems and causes pollution to public water sources, especially near rivers and the sea.

This directive was issued during a May 6 groundbreaking ceremony for a wastewater treatment development project in Takhmao town. The project is valued at over Ú$90 million.

Manet emphasised how the establishment of wastewater treatment systems is critical in urban areas, as some factories and enterprises produce raw materials containing high levels of chemicals or discharge untreated wastewater into public water sources. He stressed that this requires strict environmental regulation.

“There will be no grace period of a year or a few months for continued discharge. If they continue to discharge, operations must be suspended until the issue is resolved. Once resolved, they can resume. If not, they will face problems,” he said.

“Before beginning operations, they must have a treatment system in place. It's not acceptable to start operations and then request time to build it. It must be done beforehand. In areas affecting the public, operations must be halted, clearly assessed and regulated. Discharging into shared water sources causes problems,” he added.

The PM cited examples of how pollution from some factories has been discharged into the Sangke River in Battambang province and into the sea in Preah Sihanouk province.

He instructed the Cambodian Ministry of Environment, relevant technical departments, and provincial and capital authorities to take this matter seriously by conducting thorough and consistent inspections.

“Special attention must be paid to this task, especially in provinces bordering rivers and the sea. For factories and enterprises near those areas, if they are discharging wastewater, it must be treated correctly. Regular inspections are required, and no leniency should be given,” he advised.

Environment minister Eang Sophalleth warned in March that over 100 factories in Cambodia are capable of releasing toxic substances.

Of these, the ministry recently identified 28 factories and companies that discharged polluted wastewater into public water sources between 2024 and 2025, due to a lack of proper liquid waste treatment systems.

They are located in Pailin, Kandal, Phnom Penh, Kampong Speu, Battambang, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot and Tbong Khmum provinces.

The ministry reported that it has taken legal measures against all companies that violated wastewater regulations, with the goal of curbing further pollution.

Seven locations have already complied with the required legal and technical measures, while the remaining operations have yet to comply or are in the process of implementing the necessary measures. — THE PHNOM PENH POST/ANN