ASEAN to look into nuclear energy potential as clean, stable energy source

KUALA LUMPUR — ASEAN countries are examining the prospects of nuclear energy as a clean and stable source of electricity, with the potential to replace fossil fuel – based generation sources and support the regional energy transition agenda.

This is the outcome of the 15th Nuclear Energy Cooperation Sub-Sector Network (NEC – SSN) Meeting and related meetings held from April 28 to 30 in Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting was organised by Malaysia’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA).

PETRA said in its statement on May 1 that among the topics discussed were proposed areas of focus for the formulation of strategies and action plans that will be implemented through the Civil Nuclear Energy (CNE) sector under the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) 2026-2030 and will be presented and considered during the ASEAN Senior Official’s Meeting on Energy in June 2025 in Kuching, Sarawak.

At the same time, the meeting also evaluated the list of potential activities that could be implemented under the CNE sector, which could be targeted under the APAEC 2026-2030.

Discussions were also held with dialogue partners and international organisations such as Korea Nuclear Security, Japan Atomic Energy Agency, and the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership which will help ASEAN develop nuclear landscape in the region, it added. — VNA/VNS