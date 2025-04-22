Malaysians still want action on climate change but fear it could hurt economy, study finds

PETALING JAYA — Seven in 10 Malaysians believe urgent action is needed to combat climate change but many fear it could hurt the economy and energy stability, a new Ipsos survey reveals.

Released in conjunction with Earth Day, the “People and Climate Change” study found that while public concern over the climate crisis remains high, fewer Malaysians now feel the same level of urgency they did in past years.

The study also shows that 60 per cent of Malaysians believe the government has a clear plan to address the issue, but doubts persist over whether the transition to renewable energy will disrupt livelihoods or increase the cost of living.

Ipsos Malaysia interim country director Evelyn Tan said in a statement that the findings suggest a growing sense of climate fatigue among the public, possibly linked to economic pressures and everyday survival concerns.

“Our latest survey reveals that seven out of 10 Malaysians agree that urgent action is needed to combat climate change, a sentiment shared by other Southeast Asian countries.

“However, there is a declining trend, both globally and in Malaysia, in the number of people who believe urgent action is needed.

"It is likely that the rising cost of living in recent years, alongside other factors, has impacted people’s sense of individual responsibility," she said.

Tan added that many Malaysians perceive climate initiatives as a potential threat to jobs, economic growth, and energy supply, making it harder for policymakers to strike the right balance.

Compared to the global average, Malaysians are more likely to prioritise economic stability over climate and energy reforms.

Still, public recognition of national initiatives such as the Malaysia Renewable Energy Roadmap (MyRER) and the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint remains relatively strong, suggesting awareness is not the issue – long-term confidence is.

“Climate change is a long-term challenge. If we want real change, we need to make sure Malaysians feel part of the solution, not left behind by it,” she said. — THE STAR/ANN