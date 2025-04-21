Myanmar earthquake has left 3,735 dead, 5,108 injured, and 120 missing to date

NAYPYIDAW – As of April 20, the earthquake has claimed 3,735 lives, injured 5,108 people, and left 120 people missing, said Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for the State Planning Council.

Speaking about the death toll, injuries, missing persons and international relief efforts due to the Mandalay earthquake as of today (April 20), Major General Zaw Min Tun made the following statement.

“As of today (April 20), the total number of deaths, injuries, and missing due to the earthquake is 3,735. There are 5,108 injured and 120 missing. The government shares the grief of the families. As the government carries out rehabilitation work, as the Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Planning Council, said, we will provide compensation to the dead and injured, and we are also making arrangements to provide compensation to those who lost their homes according to the type of house they live in, ” said Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun.

Major General Zaw Min Tun said that 145 aircraft from 25 countries, 23 vehicles from China, five ships from India and one ship from Bangladesh have arrived in terms of international aid. In terms of rescue workers, 2,094 people have arrived, 2,514.6 tons of relief supplies and 1,197.12 tons of relief materials have arrived.

On March 28, at 12:51:02 PM local time, a very strong earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck about 20 kilometers northeast of Mandalay, causing extensive damage and destruction in Sagaing Region, Mandalay Region, Magway Region, northeastern Shan State, Nay Pyi Taw Council Area, and Bago Region. ELEVEN MEDIA/ANN