Indonesian minister explores green technology and sustainable agriculture cooperation with CT Group

HCM CITY — Indonesian Minister of National Development Planning Rachmat Pambudy paid a visit to CT Group’s headquarters in HCM City on April 17 as part of his official trip to Việt Nam, aiming to explore co-operation in green technology and sustainable agriculture.

The delegation included senior representatives from major Indonesian corporations such as Indika Energy, Nutricell, and Sungai Budi Group, reflecting a growing interest in long-term strategic partnerships with Vietnamese enterprises.

During the meeting, Minister Pambudy and CT Group leaders exchanged views on the development of high-tech agriculture and the role of advanced technologies in supporting sustainable growth. The Indonesian side expressed particular interest in CT Group’s innovation model and its ecosystem of nine advanced technology sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, drones, electric vehicles, and renewable energy.

The minister said that they are not only visiting, but actively looking for strategic partners who share our aspirations in developing sustainable agriculture through technology. CT Group is a forward-thinking model that Indonesia can learn from and potentially collaborate with on a larger scale.

CT Group Chairman Trần Kim Chung welcomed the opportunity for deeper collaboration, proposing several areas for joint development, including smart urban infrastructure, green technology, and advanced manufacturing. He also announced CT Group’s intention to establish a representative office in Indonesia to coordinate future investment activities, with operations led by a dedicated team based in Jakarta.

Việt Nam’s approach to integrating technology with agriculture - without compromising traditional farming sectors - was highlighted as a successful model. Over the past decade, the country has increased both agricultural productivity and global competitiveness through tech-driven solutions.

Minister Pambudy’s visit marks a significant step forward in enhancing economic and technological ties between Việt Nam and Indonesia. Both sides expressed optimism about the potential for long-term co-operation in areas critical to sustainable development in the region. — VNS