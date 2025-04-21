Thai Government cooperates with Microsoft in expanding AI training

BANGKOK – The Thai Government and Microsoft are cooperating to promote the THAI Academy programme, aiming to equip Thai people with artificial intelligence (AI) knowledge and skills.

The programme, with support from more than 35 public and private sector organisations led by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, seeks to empower over 1 million Thais by the end of 2025.

To the public sector, the programme will collaborate with the Office of the Civil Service Commission and the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) to develop AI skills for over 100,000 Thai civil servants, and join the DGA in organising the “GovAI Hackathon” event, which is open to government personnel from all agencies to share ideas on how to use AI to benefit Thailand.

The Department of Skill Development under the Ministry of Labour is working with Microsoft to train 2,000 lecturers and civil servants who then will help enhance AI skills for Thai workers and those looking for jobs nationwide, totalling more than 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) is providing cybersecurity skills training for over 300 NCSA personnel and representatives from organisations responsible for critical information infrastructure, along with AI and cybersecurity skills training for over 10,000 students.

In addition, the programme is collaborating with the Ministry of Education to develop AI skills for 4,500 teachers, passing on knowledge and understanding to more than 400,000 students nationwide.

At the same time, the programme is working with the Institute for the Promotion of Teaching Science and Technology and the National Electronics and Computer Technology Centre to include content from Microsoft's AI Basics curriculum in the AI Literacy curriculum, or knowledge and understanding of AI, under the project to drive the teaching of AI and modern technology in schools, which targets students in grades 4 to 6.

The programme is also helping build AI skills for students through the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, focusing on students in technology fields to create new generation developers, strengthening the AI labour market in Thailand with over 50,000 skilled personnel.

Microsoft is also teaming up with 20 universities in Thailand to upskill faculty, integrate AI content into learning management systems, and develop micro-credential systems to support flexible, self-directed learning paths.

Regarding the private sector, Microsoft is joining forces with the Digital Economy and Society Council of Thailand, the Federation of Thai Industries, LiVE Exchange, the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion, the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand, and the Thai Chamber of Commerce to help over 20,000 SMEs harness AI. VNA/VNS