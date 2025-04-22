Indian PM Modi meets US Vice-President Vance, discusses trade deal & other issues

NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, welcomed US Vice-President J D Vance and his family, amid indications that the two countries are exploring the possibility of concluding a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) at an early date.

The two leaders were assisted by their top aides during the meeting held at the PM’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence here. Vance’s delegation includes representatives from the Pentagon and the State Department

The two leaders are expected to delve into matters related to trade, economic collaboration, and defence partnerships.

The talks between the two leaders will be followed by a dinner being hosted by the PM in honour of the American leader.

Earlier, Vance arrived in the national capital on his first official visit to India, accompanied by his wife, Usha, and their three children. He received a Guard of Honour on arrival at Palam Airport. Union Railways and Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received the American leader at the airport.

The high-level visit is expected to focus on enhancing strategic, economic, and defence ties between the two nations.

Hoardings welcoming Vice-President Vance had been set up around Palam Airport in anticipation of his arrival.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have a comprehensive strategic global partnership (with the US). All relevant issues will be discussed. We are very positive that the visit will give a further boost to our bilateral ties.”

He also acknowledged the ongoing dialogues around a potential trade agreement with the US.

The Vance family will be in Jaipur on Tuesday and Agra on April 23. Preparations are underway at the Taj Mahal for the visiting dignitaries. The Statesman/ANN