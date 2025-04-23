Foreign nationals among 28 tourists feared killed in targeted terror attack in Indian-administered Kashmir

SOUTH KASHMIR At least 28 tourists are feared killed and many others injured in a targeted terrorist attack in Pahalgam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, reports said.

Unofficial reports have put the number of fatalities at 28, but officials have not yet confirmed the number of deaths or injuries. Unofficial figures remain conflicting.

Medical authorities have released a list of 16 confirmed dead so far.

Reports indicate that two foreign nationals were among the tourists killed in the attack.

The attack occurred during the India visit of US Vice-President JD Vance.

The J&K Police has so far only reposted the X posts of the President, the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the Lt Governor.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “There has been a horrific attack on tourists at Pahalgam. I’m shocked beyond belief.”

Home Minister Amit Shah reached Srinagar this evening to review the security situation. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who was in New Delhi, also accompanied him.

The Home Minister chaired security meetings at the Srinagar airport and later at the Raj Bhavan.

Northern Army Commander Lt General MV Suchendra Kumar has also arrived in Srinagar.

The attack took place at Baisaran, a meadow accessible only by foot or ponies, where groups of tourists had gone earlier in the day.

Reports stated that the victims included tourists from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bengal, and other states.

Among those killed were Indian Navy officer Lt Cdr Vinay Narwal, who had been married on April 16, an officer of the Intelligence Bureau, and Prashant Sathpathy, an Accounts Officer with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology, Balasore.

According to an eyewitness, unidentified gunmen opened fire on the tourists at close range. Reports suggest the assailants fired after ascertaining the tourists’ religion. Disturbing videos show trousers of some tourists being pulled down to identify their religion.

The exact number of casualties and injuries is yet to be confirmed officially. Unofficial reports suggest six to seven civilians were injured, four of whom were tourists. All the injured have been rushed to a hospital in Pahalgam.

The terrorist outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Disturbing videos of women crying and seeking help for their injured relatives have surfaced on social media.

The first distress call reportedly came from a female tourist in Baisaran forests, who informed police that trekkers were being targeted by gunmen.

A viral video shows a woman crying, “My husband was shot in the head,” adding that he was targeted because he was not a Muslim. The woman pleaded for urgent evacuation to the hospital.

Locals reported hearing gunshots in the Baisaran valley, after which security forces rushed to the area. The Army and police immediately cordoned off the location.

The presence of terrorists in the area is a major concern for authorities as Baisaran is near the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3. Thousands of pilgrims from across the country have already registered for the pilgrimage.

Condemning the attack, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said, “I have directed the district administration and health officials to provide immediate medical attention to the injured admitted at Pahalgam. An injured tourist has been evacuated to GMC Anantnag. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. I have spoken to the DGP and security officials. Army and J&K Police teams have rushed to the area and launched search operations.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, touring the flash-flood-ravaged Ramban district, wrote on X: “I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators are animals, inhuman, and worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased. I’ve spoken to my colleague @sakinaitoo, who has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured. I’ll be flying back to Srinagar immediately.”

“The death toll is still being ascertained, so I don’t want to speculate. Official figures will be conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say, this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.”

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X:

“Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning.”

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra said, “It is condemnable, especially the attack on tourists. On one hand, the BJP claims that the atmosphere is absolutely fine, that terrorists have been eliminated. I believe, instead of making it an ego issue, the BJP should acknowledge the shortcomings.” THE STATESMENT/ANN