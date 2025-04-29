Heatstroke deaths surge in Thailand, four southern provinces at extreme risk

BANGKOK — The Department of Health has issued a warning urging the public to be cautious of heatstroke risks following a concerning rise in heatstroke-related deaths.

Data from the past six years (2019–2024) recorded a cumulative total of 212 fatalities, averaging 27 deaths per year. Most of the victims were men (197 cases) aged between 41 and 60, often with underlying health conditions, outdoor activity exposure, or alcohol consumption as contributing factors.

In 2025, there have already been 32 reported cases of heat-related illnesses, equivalent to 0.07 per 100,000 population. Trat Province has the highest incidence rate, followed by Sa Kaeo, Prachinburi, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Phrae.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin disclosed forecasts for Thailand’s heat index from April 27 to May 6, 2025. The Northern, Northeastern, Central, Eastern, and Southern regions are expected to experience dangerous (orange level) heat index values ranging from 42.0 to 51.9 degree Celsius, and even extremely dangerous (red level) conditions of 52 degree Celsius or higher. In particular, four southern provinces—Phuket, Pattani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Songkhla—are forecasted to face extremely hazardous heat levels.

The heat index measures the “feels-like” temperature, which can be higher than the actual air temperature due to humidity. When high heat is combined with high humidity, the body’s ability to cool down through sweating is impaired, leading to an increased risk of heat-related illnesses.

This situation aligns with predictions from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which state that by 2050, over 50 per cent of the global population could experience dangerously high temperatures for at least 20 days per year. The risk of heat-related deaths in tropical countries could triple, especially among vulnerable groups.

The Public Health Minister emphasised the importance of self-care during extreme heat. People, especially those with chronic diseases, the elderly, and outdoor workers, should monitor their health closely. They should drink water frequently, even without feeling thirsty, and avoid alcohol, sugary beverages like green tea or sodas, and intoxicating drinks. — THE NATION/ANN