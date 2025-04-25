Malaysia’s Home Ministry to acquire 600 body-worn cameras for immigration officers

PUTRAJAYA – The Home Ministry is set to acquire 600 body-worn cameras for Immigration Department officers in its bid to address integrity issues, says Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The Home Minister said the acquisition will take place on April 28 and it is Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s wish to address integrity issues after receiving reports from the Immigration director-general.

“He (Anwar) wants body-worn cameras to be used and when the director-general informed me, I immediately asked the ministry secretary-general to expedite this.

“The acquisition will take place on April 28 and we will prepare 600 (body-worn cameras). God-willing, we can solve more integrity cases,” said Saifuddin during his opening speech at the Home Ministry’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri reception on Thursday (April 24).

Saifuddin said Anwar has always emphasised the importance of professionalism among the enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said that beginning June, the manual counters of a majority of airports nationwide will be replaced with autogates in order to reduce congestion.

“The autogates will make travel even quicker,” added Saifuddin.

At the same time, Saifuddin said that during a ministerial awards ceremony for outstanding services on April 23, he had relayed Anwar’s message of appreciation to the Home Ministry staff for their service during the recent official visit of China’s President Xi Jinping.

“Anwar said he was deeply humbled and if we can maintain this momentum, god-willing, the Prime Minister’s wishes of seeing the country being uplifted will be realised,” added Saifuddin.

Over 7,000 body-worn cameras were rolled out for use at 157 district police headquarters and 640 police stations nationwide this year.

Aside from the police, Road Transport Department (JPJ) enforcement officers also started using 100 body-worn cameras this year.

The use of body-worn cameras on enforcement officers aims to reduce corruption and to address integrity issues among personnel. — THE STAR/ANN