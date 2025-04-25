Japan, Philippines likely to sign military information agreement

TOKYO — The Japanese and Philippine governments have entered the final phase in coordinating the early signing of a bilateral general security of military information agreement (GSOMIA) at a summit scheduled for later this month, according to Japanese government sources.

GSOMIA is necessary for exchanging highly confidential military information between signatory nations.

Japan and Manila are also likely to agree to start negotiations to sign an agreement, under which the Self-Defense Forces and the Philippine military will be able to provide food, fuel and other supplies to each other.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is scheduled to visit Việt Nam and the Philippines from April 27 to 30. Ishiba aims to use the trip to strengthen security cooperation with the two countries.

Ishiba will meet with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Manila, and they will confirm strengthening cooperation between the SDF and the Philippine military while also working to make progress regarding Japan’s Official Security Assistance (OSA) programmes. Through the OSA, Japan provides defense equipment for free to countries that share the same values.

The leaders are also likely to discuss such issues as conducting joint drills with the countries’ coast guards.

Ahead of his visit to the Philippines, Ishiba will visit Hà Nội and meet with Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

To boost communication between Japan and Việt Nam, Ishiba and PM Phạm Minh Chính are expected to agree to hold two-plus-two meetings between the countries’ vice foreign and defense ministers. Their first two-plus-two meeting will likely be held in Japan by the end of the year.

Ishiba and PM Chính are also expected to agree to proactively use the OSA programmes. As Japan has never implemented an OSA programme in Việt Nam, it will be the first if realised.

They will also likely agree on fostering personnel in the semiconductor industry.

In addition, Ishiba is expected to have discussions with the two leaders on how to respond to the administration of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The Japanese side hopes to have close communication with the two countries. — THE JAPAN NEWS/ANN