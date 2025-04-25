Vietnamese soldiers arrive in Moscow for participation in Victory Day parade

MOSCOW — The delegation from the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) has arrived at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, late April 24 (Moscow time), to prepare for participation in the military parade on Red Square commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War (May 9).

The Vietnamese contingent comprises 68 officers and soldiers from the Army Officer School No.1, selected for their exemplary discipline and physical standards. They will join military units from various countries in the parade next month.

Major General Nguyễn Văn Thanh, Deputy Rector of the Army Officer School No. 1, stated that the delegation underwent rigorous training in Việt Nam to ensure synchronised and precise marching formations, reflecting the professionalism and strength of the VPA.​

From Friday, the military personnel began familiarising themselves with their new environment, living conditions, and training routines. The current weather in Moscow is quite ideal for training, with temperatures ranging from 15 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Russia’s official invitation for Việt Nam to send a contingent to participate in the parade on Red Square, marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, not only reflects respect and recognition of Việt Nam’s role, but also serves as vivid evidence of the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in the fields of defence and military-technical cooperation.

Amidst ongoing complex developments in the global situation, Việt Nam’s decision to send a contingent to participate in the military parade on Red Square affirms its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism, and diversification. It also reflects Việt Nam’s sense of responsibility in contributing to the building and maintenance of a peaceful, stable, cooperative, and development-oriented environment. — VNS