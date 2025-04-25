Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

118 Chinese troops arrive in Việt Nam, preparing for Reunification Day grand parade

April 25, 2025 - 17:01
Vietnamese military official extended best wishes to the delegation for successful training and a strong performance in the upcoming parade and procession, contributing to the overall success of the commemoration event.
Chinese troops exiting Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City on April 25. — Photo from the People's Army Newspaper

HCM CITY — A Chinese military transport aircraft landed in Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City on Friday, carrying more than 100 personnel from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) ahead of a multinational parade rehearsal celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025).

China's Xi'an Y-20 military aircraft arrived around midday, transporting 118 Chinese officers and soldiers to Việt Nam, according to the Chinese Consulate General in HCM City.

Speaking at the welcome ceremony, Colonel Trần Bá Khương, Deputy Director of the Department of Military Training and Schools under the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army, expressed his delight at receiving the delegation from the LPA.

He also extended his best wishes to the delegation for successful training and a strong performance in the upcoming parade and procession, contributing to the overall success of the commemoration event.

Luggages and equipment are loaded for transport to Bình Dương Province on April 25. — Photo from the People's Army Newspaper

The PLA troops will travel to the neighbouring province of Bình Dương for training exercises before joining joint parade rehearsals with the armed forces of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia for the grand parade taking place in downtown HCM City.

A preliminary state-level parade and procession rehearsal is scheduled for Friday evening along Lê Duẩn Street, near the Independence Palace in District 1, HCM City.

Responding to questions about the participation of military troops from Laos, Cambodia and China in the parade next week, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said the anniversary is an event of special importance, not only for the Vietnamese but also for international friends who supported Việt Nam in its past struggle for national independence.

"This is particularly true for Laos, Cambodia and China – the three neighbouring countries with a long-standing traditional friendship and bonds with Việt Nam," said Hằng.

"We are much elated for the participation of military members and officials from China, Laos and Cambodia during this anniversary, representing the solidarity, friendship and ever closer cooperation between Việt Nam and other countries," the spokesperson stressed. — VNS

nomnom