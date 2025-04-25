Việt Nam, China boost front work cooperation

BEIJING — Vice President and General Secretary of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà held a meeting with Wang Huning, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Friday as part of her working visit to China.

At the meeting, Hà congratulated China on its recent great achievements, including the successful organisation of the third session of the third sessions of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) and the CPPCC; as well as remarkable accomplishments made by the Party, State, and people of China over more than 40 years of reform, and in over a decade of the new era under the leadership of Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping.

Việt Nam regards the development of relations with China as a consistent guideline, a natural and strategic choice, and a top priority in its foreign policy, she stated, affirming that Việt Nam supports a strong and growing China that plays an active role in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.

She took the occasion to express deep gratitude for the significant and valuable support from the Chinese Party, State, and people for Việt Nam during its struggle for national independence in the past, as well as in its ongoing efforts for national development and building.

She stressed that the third friendship exchange between the VFF Central Committee and the CPPCC National Committee in Guangxi on Wednesday (April 23) serves as a concrete step in implementing the common perceptions reached by the top Party leaders of the two nations, especially following the recent successful visit to Việt Nam by Xi, Hà noted, adding that this marks a new milestone in the growing relationship between the two countries and is a meaningful activity to commemorate the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

She underlined the vital role played by the VFF and the CPPCC in the political and social life of each country, particularly in promoting the strength of the entire people; gathering social forces; and mobilising domestic and international resources for national development.

The Vietnamese official expressed her satisfaction with the deepening relationship between the two organisations, reflected via the regular exchanges and meetings, as well as increasing exchanges and cooperation between VFF and CPPCC chapters in border localities of the two nations.

Hà made several recommendations to further step up cooperation between the two front agencies, including enhancing all-level exchanges to further strengthen mutual understanding and political trust; increasing the exchange of information and experience, and upholding the role of the VFF and the the CPPCC in the new era of development for the two countries.

She also suggested promoting the involvement of both organisations in fostering people-to-people and youth exchanges, and intensifying efforts to popularise each country's development achievements and the Việt Nam-China friendship, saying that this will help consolidate a favourable social foundation for the further growth of bilateral relations.

Ha expressed her belief that under the strategic guidance of the top Party and State leaders of Việt Nam and China, and with the direct leadership and regular direction of their presidents, the traditional friendship and cooperation between the VFF and the CPPCC will continue to grow stronger and reach new heights, aligned with the Việt Nam–China relations.

Recalling the outcomes of the state visit to Việt Nam by the top Chinese leader on April 14-15, Wang highlighted that in an atmosphere of sincerity and friendship, both sides shared updates on the situation in their respective Parties and countries, engaged in in-depth discussions, and reached important common perceptions on continuing to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and promoting the building of a Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

The Chinese official stressed that the CPPCC is willing to expand exchanges, friendship, and cooperation with the VFF, particularly in delegation exchanges and people-to-people interactions, to enhance mutual understanding and experience sharing in the implementation of tasks, thus realising the common perceptions of the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries. — VNS