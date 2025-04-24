Việt Nam, Laos to raise bilateral trade to $5 billion: Leaders

VIENTIANE — Vietnamese President Lương Cường and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith held talks in Vientiane on Thursday, as part of Cường’s two-day visit.

President Sisoulith warmly welcomed President Cường and highly valued the significance of this first visit to Laos in his new role. He noted that the visit demonstrates the importance that the Party, State and President Cường personally attach to the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

Laos' top leader affirmed that the visit marks an important milestone, contributing to the deepening and more substantive development of bilateral ties, thereby supporting each country’s cause of national renewal, construction and defence.

President Thongloun extended his regards to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders. He congratulated Việt Nam on its outstanding and comprehensive achievements in recent years, expressing his admiration for the country’s sustained high economic growth, improving living standards, growing international stature, and notable progress in anti-corruption efforts and administrative reform from central to local levels.

He reaffirmed Laos’s readiness to coordinate closely with President Cường and other Vietnamese leaders to further advance the unique Việt Nam–Laos bilateral relationship.

President Cường sincerely thanked President Thongloun, other senior Party and State leaders and the Lao people for their warm, sincere, and fraternal reception. He conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes for the traditional Bunpimay New Year 2025 from top Vietnamese leaders to President Thongloun, senior Lao leaders, and the Lao people. He emphasised that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam will always remember the deep bonds of comradeship and the wholehearted, sincere support offered by the Lao Party, State, and people to Việt Nam’s revolution.

The two leaders spent considerable time recalling the mutual support and assistance between the two nations and their peoples during their past struggles for national liberation and their current efforts in national development.

They affirmed that these are invaluable legacies established by previous generations and that future generations must continue to preserve and build upon them.

They also exchanged updates on each country’s socio-economic situation and noted that 2025 is a particularly significant year for both nations as they actively prepare for the 12th National Congress of the Lao Party and the 14th National Congress of the Vietnamese Party.

President Cường praised Laos’s achievements in maintaining political and social stability, economic revitalisation, and improved living standards. He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s continued support for Laos’s efforts toward international integration and independent, self-reliant economic development.

President Thongloun expressed that Việt Nam’s comprehensive accomplishments serve as a great source of encouragement for Laos. He expressed confidence that, with Việt Nam’s companionship, Laos would firmly advance on its path of national development.

Both leaders expressed delight at the positive development of the Việt Nam–Laos relationship and agreed to continue giving top priority to enhancing bilateral cooperation across all fields.

They held in-depth discussions and reached consensus on major orientations for further strengthening bilateral relations in the time ahead. This includes consolidating political trust, maintaining regular high-level and other exchanges, and intensifying people-to-people exchanges through diverse and flexible forms.

They agreed to effectively implement high-level agreements, cooperation strategies, and outcomes of the recent meetings between the Politburos and the General Secretaries of the two Parties, as well as the 47th session of the Việt Nam – Laos Intergovernmental Committee.

Both sides will enhance theoretical exchanges between the Parties, share preparations for their respective Party Congresses, and exchange experience in streamlining organisational structures. They also agreed to boost dissemination and education on the special Việt Nam – Laos relationship among Party members and all strata of society, especially the younger generations.

The leaders concurred on the need for breakthrough initiatives to enhance the effectiveness of economic, cultural, and scientific-technical cooperation by fully leveraging the potential and strengths of both countries. Key areas include boosting economic, infrastructure, financial, and tourism connectivity; taking effective measures to raise bilateral trade to US$5 billion in the coming years; and sharing experience in macroeconomic management.

Both sides expressed satisfaction that many major projects had been unlocked and implemented with high determination, providing new momentum for bilateral cooperation. Among them, the Wharf No. 3 Project at Vũng Áng Port marks a significant step forward in the new development phase.

The two countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in education and training, prioritising support for Laos in enhancing the quality of its human resources to better meet the demands of its new development stage. They will also jointly promote science and technology, increase mutual cultural promotion, and share information on each country’s socio-economic development achievements through their respective media outlets. Cooperation between localities, particularly border provinces, will also be enhanced.

On multilateral cooperation, the leaders agreed to enhance information exchange, consultation, and coordination, and to support each other at international forums. They reaffirmed the central role of ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanisms, and committed to continuing close coordination with each other and with relevant countries and international organisations to manage, develop, and utilise the Mekong River’s water resources sustainably and effectively, contributing to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

They also pledged close coordination to effectively implement the outcomes of the third meeting of the top leaders of the three Parties of Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia (held in February this year), and to continually cultivate the traditional friendship among the three Parties and countries.

On this occasion, President Cường announced that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people had decided to present the Lao Party, State, and people with a district-level hospital project in Vientiane Province, worth $3 million. He proposed that both sides coordinate for prompt implementation to complete the project by 2026 as a token of celebration for the successful 12th National Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party.

Following the talks, President Lương Cường and President Thongloun Sisoulith witnessed the signing of several cooperation documents and the handover of licences, including: A Letter of Intent between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the Lao Ministry of National Defence on Việt Nam’s support in constructing the headquarters of the Border Guard Command of the Lao People's Army; A 2025 Cooperation Programme between the Ministries of Justice of Việt Nam and Laos; a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the People’s Committee of Gia Lai Province, Việt Nam, and the Administration of Attapeu Province, Laos, for 2025-30; and an adjusted investment licence for the Xekaman 3 hydropower project in Sekong Province (granted by the Lao side).

Following the talks, and prior to a State banquet hosted by President Thongloun Sisoulith, the two leaders attended a traditional Lao thread-tying ceremony to mark the Bunpimay New Year. This ancient ritual, deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of the Land of a Million Elephants, symbolises warm hospitality and conveys wishes of peace and good fortune to the recipients.

President Thongloun noted that President Cường’s State visit had brought a strong message of solidarity and friendship to Laos at the start of the new year. The thread tied around the wrist, accompanied by blessings, reflects the Lao people's affection and goodwill towards the Vietnamese President and high-ranking delegation. President Lương Cường expressed his appreciation for the warm, thoughtful reception by the Lao leadership and people, and affirmed his commitment to nurturing the special bond between the two countries. — VNS