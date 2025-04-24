Việt Nam treasures strategic partnership with Philippines: Party chief

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always values the strategic partnership with the Philippines and aspires to elevate it to new heights, making it deeper and more comprehensive, said Party General Secretary Tô Lâm while receiving Philippine Ambassador to Việt Nam Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The leader hailed the ambassador for his active contributions to promoting the Việt Nam-Philippines Strategic Partnership in recent times. He emphasised that the year 2025 holds special significance, marking the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two nations, which has seen positive and effective developments, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

For his part, Ambassador Montealegre extended congratulations to the people of Việt Nam on the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, as well as the upcoming 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2). He expressed admiration for the socio-economic achievements Việt Nam has attained recently.

General Secretary Lâm urged the ambassador to focus on promoting several areas of bilateral cooperation, including enhancing political-diplomatic cooperation through facilitating high-level exchanges and contacts; boosting economic connectivity for the goal of US$10 billion in bilateral trade; strengthening collaboration in security-defence, and maritime and oceanic matters; and promoting cooperation in other fields such as culture, sports, tourism, education and training, climate change adaptation, and disaster mitigation.

Appreciating the effective and close coordination between the two countries at regional and international organisations and forums, especially the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), and Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), the host leader affirmed that Việt Nam will actively support the Philippines in successfully assuming the role of ASEAN Chair in 2026 and will collaborate with the Philippines and other ASEAN countries to promote intra-bloc solidarity, enhance ASEAN's central role, and work towards a united, self-resilient, and sustainable ASEAN.

Lâm expressed his confidence that the Philippine diplomat will continue to contribute to the robust, comprehensive, and substantive development of the strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the Philippines for the benefits of their people as well as for peace, stability, and development in the region and in the world.

Montealegre asserted that his embassy will actively coordinate with relevant Vietnamese agencies to organise practical and effective activities to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership and prepare for the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026.

It will also make every effort to develop the strategic partnership in a more intensive, practical and effective manner in all fields, the ambassador emphasised. — VNA/VNS