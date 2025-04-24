EU considers Việt Nam trusted, prioritised partner in Asia-Pacific: Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is a trusted and prioritised partner of the European Union (EU) in the Asia-Pacific, affirmed EU Ambassador to Việt Nam Julien Guerrier at a meeting with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The Party leader expressed his confidence that, with joint efforts, Việt Nam – EU relations would continue to strengthen and advance to new heights. He underlined that the EU remains a top partner in Việt Nam's foreign policy and noted with satisfaction the dynamic and comprehensive growth of the bilateral ties across all areas since the establishment of diplomatic relations 35 years ago (1990–2025). The two sides are currently implementing four cooperation agreements and eight dialogue mechanisms, covering a broad spectrum from political-diplomatic affairs and trade-investment to defence and security.

In the context of the current complex global geopolitical and trade situation, Lâm called for enhanced cooperation, political trust, and robust strategic dialogue. He recommended both sides work toward a roadmap to elevate the bilateral relations to a new level in a substantive and high-quality manner, ensuring mutual benefit for both sides. He also stressed the need to promote delegation exchanges and high-level contacts, while continuing to effectively implement the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) as a driver of trade and investment cooperation.

He affirmed Việt Nam is pursuing a foreign policy of multilateralisation and diversification, promoting equal, mutually beneficial partnerships with all countries and partners, including the EU and its member states, as well as fostering balanced and sustainable trade and investment toward the realisation of common sustainable development objectives.

The Party chief welcomed the EU’s growing interest in cooperating with Việt Nam in the fields of green transition, digital transformation, sustainable development, science and technology, innovation, renewable energy, sustainable transport infrastructure, defence industry, legal affairs, and human resources training.

He called on both sides to work closely to address trade-related challenges within the framework of the EVFTA and agreed on the importance of cooperation to enhance the effectiveness of EU development aid to Việt Nam. Việt Nam is committed to the goal of sustainable development, and all policies of the Party and State are designed to serve the people, the leader stressed.

Highlighting the importance of education and training cooperation, as well as people-to-people and youth exchanges, Lâm proposed that both sides explore options to facilitate visa issuance for their citizens.

Regarding regional and international issues, the General Secretary affirmed that Việt Nam is a peace-loving nation and a proactive, responsible member of the international community in addressing regional and global challenges.

Both sides agreed that Việt Nam and the EU share a mutual interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world for development. They stressed the importance of enhanced cooperation within the ASEAN–EU framework, while safeguarding peace and stability in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) – a strategically vital region for global trade.

Guerrier praised Việt Nam's rising role and international standing, especially as the country enters a new era of development.

Echoing his host’s view on science, technology, and innovation as key drivers of growth and prosperity, he stated that the EU wants to support Việt Nam in achieving its ambition to become a developed country by 2045, and to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Guerrier also highlighted the EU’s strong interest in deepening cooperation with Việt Nam across the sectors of infrastructure, transport, renewable energy, aviation-aerospace, telecommunications, and green transition.

The diplomat said that both sides share a common interest in ensuring an uninterrupted international trade system and supply chain, maintaining sustained growth and prosperity of all nations involved. — VNA/VNS