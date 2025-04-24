Investigation reveals 12 counterfeit milk products

HÀ NỘI — Twelve brands of baby formula have been declared counterfeit following an investigation by the Police Agency (Office C01).

The investigation revealed that these 12 products contained key nutritional substances at levels below 70 per cent of those stated on their labels, leading authorities to classify them as counterfeit goods based on quality standards.

Major General Hoàng Anh Tuyên, Deputy Chief of Office and spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), stated that out of 84 formula products seized, Office C01 identified 12 as counterfeit in accordance with Point b, Clause 7, Article 3 of Government Decree No. 98/2020/NĐ-CP, issued on August 26, 2020.

The counterfeit products include Food Supplement Colos IQ for Mum, Food Supplement Colos IQ Diabetes, Food Supplement Darifa A+ ProGold, Formula Nutritional Product Kenmil Premium Pedia Goat, Special Diet Food Sure IQ Sure Gold, Formula Nutritional Product Kodo A+ Starter Colostrum 1, Formula Nutritional Product L'' Grand Colostrum Pedia+2, Formula Nutritional Product Newsure Colos 24h Kid Plus, Formula Nutritional Product Kid Baby Talacmum, Special Diet Food Gludiabet Talacmum, Special Diet Food Kasumi Canxi Nano Colos 24h, and Nutritional Product Kasumi Gain Colos 24h 3.

Tuyên added that the Office C01 is investigating the remaining 72 products.

The Office also highlighted the involvement of numerous well-known and respected individuals, including television editors, actors, and doctors, in the false advertising of various food products. Major General Tuyên stressed that the law strictly prohibits all forms of false advertising, including the dissemination of incorrect or misleading information regarding the quantity, quality, price, usage, origin, packaging, and other aspects of products and services.

Regarding penalties for false advertising, Tuyên explained that, depending on the severity of the violation, offenders may face administrative sanctions in accordance with Government Decree No. 38/2021/NĐ-CP, which outlines penalties for breaches in the fields of culture and advertising.

In more serious cases, violators may be subject to criminal prosecution for false advertising under Article 197 of the 2015 Penal Code, or for offences related to the manufacturing and trading of counterfeit goods, as stipulated in Articles 192, 193, 194, and 195.

Additionally, they could face prosecution for fraud with the intent to appropriate property under Article 174, or for abuse of trust to appropriate property under Article 175 of the Penal Code.

Tuyên emphasised that the MPS has recently instructed its units to take firm action against prominent figures in society and online who misuse their personal prestige and influence to collude, assist, or abet in the promotion and sale of counterfeit food products.

He noted that strict enforcement is intended to serve as a deterrent, providing a clear warning and preventing further violations. These measures aim to safeguard consumers' health and lives while contributing to a healthier, more transparent food production and trading market, both in traditional commerce and across cyberspace.

Advice to consumers

The MPS has advised the public to avoid using 12 milk products identified as counterfeit, as well as 72 other milk products currently under investigation.

These products were manufactured by Rance Pharma International Medicine Joint Stock Company and Hacofood Group Nutrition Pharmacy Joint Stock Company.

Tuyên emphasised that consumers must remain vigilant, cautious, and responsible for their own health when purchasing food products such as milk. He warned against placing blind trust in endorsements from celebrities or internet influencers.

Consumers are urged to choose reputable milk brands with clear, verifiable addresses, and to avoid products of unknown origin. It is essential to check packaging details, including manufacturer information, expiry dates, and batch numbers.

If cases of false advertising or violations of laws related to advertising and food business are detected, individuals should promptly report them to the relevant authorities for appropriate action.

The MPS also reminded public figures, respected individuals, and online influencers to strictly comply with legal regulations when engaging in advertising activities.

They must exercise caution and responsibility when executing contracts to promote, introduce, or announce products under the brands they represent. Under no circumstances should they provide false or exaggerated claims regarding the features or benefits of the products without a valid foundation, scientific evidence, or supporting documentation. — VNS