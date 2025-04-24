Việt Nam treasures ties with Australia: Deputy Defence Minister

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always attaches great importance to its relationship with Australia and its growing influence on the regional and global arenas, said General Nguyễn Tân Cương, Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence.

Receiving Admiral David Lance Johnston, Chief of the Defence Force of Australia in Hà Nội on Wednesday, Cương highlighted the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024 as a significant milestone, opening new avenues for deeper collaboration, particularly in the field of defence.

General Cương praised the progress in defence cooperation between the two militaries, citing successful partnerships in training, United Nations peacekeeping operations, and military medicine. He also expressed appreciation for Australia’s logistical support in transporting Việt Nam's level-2 field hospital to South Sudan for peacekeeping duties in September 2024.

Looking ahead, he suggested both sides continue to effectively implement their agreed cooperation agenda, with a focus on increasing delegation exchanges and dialogue mechanisms, expanding training, especially in English language and military specialties for Vietnamese personnel and strengthening peacekeeping collaboration. He welcomed the continued deployment of Australian officers to Việt Nam's Military Science Academy for Vietnamese language training and to the National Defence Academy for senior officers’ courses.

Cương also called for the effective implementation of the Peacekeeping Partnership Arrangement signed between the two governments in March 2024, and expanded cooperation between military forces. He stressed the importance of close coordination at multilateral forums, particularly under the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+) framework.

Admiral Johnston expressed his delight at the development of the two countries' relations, including defence cooperation, in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, noting the signing of the Peacekeeping Partnership Arrangement between the two governments. He said he hopes that the two countries' defence cooperation would further thrive, including new cooperation initiatives that align with the needs and capabilities of each country. — VNA/VNS