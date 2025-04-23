Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

State leader works with Presidential Office on key tasks for May

April 23, 2025 - 20:55
Regarding orientations and tasks, State President Lương Cường noted many important events and major policies to be implemented in the coming time, asking the Office to maximise its capacity and take flexible and proactive response.
State President Lương Cường chaired a working session on Wednesday with the Presidential Office. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường had a working session on Wednesday with the Presidential Office on its work in April and main tasks for May.

Cường acknowledged and commended the Office for advising him on the decision to present gifts to individuals who rendered service to the nation on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the nation (September 2, 1945-2025).

It was also praised for proposals that led to his decisions to posthumously honour brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while on duty to ensure public security and social safety.

Regarding orientations and tasks, the State leader noted many important events and major policies to be implemented in the coming time, asking the Office to maximise its capacity and take flexible and proactive response.

Efforts should be focused on effectively carrying out personnel-related work and policies, especially in association with the implementation of Resolution 18-CT/TW on streamlining and restructuring the organisational apparatus, he stressed.

He requested the Office to mobilise manpower and dedicate time with the highest sense of responsibility to thoroughly review amnesty application dossiers in accordance with legal regulations, in order to complete the appraisal process promptly, enabling him to sign and issue the 2025 Amnesty Decision on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification. — VNS

Politics & Law

Party leader holds phone talks with South African President

The phone talks with Vietnamese Party chief Tô Lâm "connected two oceans and overcame geographical distance" to strengthen solidarity between the two Parties and open up opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, said Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa and President of the African National Congress (ANC).

