State leader works with Presidential Office on key tasks for May

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường had a working session on Wednesday with the Presidential Office on its work in April and main tasks for May.

Cường acknowledged and commended the Office for advising him on the decision to present gifts to individuals who rendered service to the nation on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the nation (September 2, 1945-2025).

It was also praised for proposals that led to his decisions to posthumously honour brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while on duty to ensure public security and social safety.

Regarding orientations and tasks, the State leader noted many important events and major policies to be implemented in the coming time, asking the Office to maximise its capacity and take flexible and proactive response.

Efforts should be focused on effectively carrying out personnel-related work and policies, especially in association with the implementation of Resolution 18-CT/TW on streamlining and restructuring the organisational apparatus, he stressed.

He requested the Office to mobilise manpower and dedicate time with the highest sense of responsibility to thoroughly review amnesty application dossiers in accordance with legal regulations, in order to complete the appraisal process promptly, enabling him to sign and issue the 2025 Amnesty Decision on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification. — VNS