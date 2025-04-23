Laos, Cambodia join Việt Nam’s reunification parade rehearsal in HCM City

HCM CITY — Armed forces from Laos and Cambodia engaged in the final joint rehearsal in HCM City on Tuesday night in preparation for Việt Nam’s upcoming grand parade commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

The event was overseen by Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Nghĩa, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army and head of the parade subcommittee, along with officials from the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, and HCM City authorities.

The rehearsal featured 38 formations from Việt Nam's armed forces, contingents from the Lao People's Armed Forces and the Royal Cambodian Army, and 12 formations representing various mass organisations.

For the first time, the rehearsal included a 30-minute artistic performance with over 1,000 participants.

In the morning of the same day, helicopters and fighter jets conducted practice flights over the city.

Following this rehearsal, parade participants will attend a preliminary review on April 25, and a state-level general review on April 27.

The official military parade and procession of civil forces is scheduled for 6:30am on April 30, with the participation of some 13,000 people. — VNS