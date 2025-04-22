State President: listening to people's thoughts and aspirations is crucial

HCM CITY — State President Lương Cường has emphasised that, while implementing tasks, it was necessary to listen to the people’s thoughts and aspirations to create a high consensus.

He made the requirement on Tuesday morning, while attending a meeting with voters in Củ Chi and Hóc Môn districts to receive voters' opinions before the ninth session of the 15th National Assembly.

At the meeting, the President highly appreciated the voters’ profound and constructive opinions, demonstrating responsibility and dedication to the country’s prosperous and everlasting development.

Their opinions expressed excitement at the Government’s new revolutionary policies, showing trust and appreciation for the drastic and effective leadership and direction of local Party committees and authorities, the strong and synchronous participation of the entire political system, the business community and all classes of people.

It contributes to achieving important results in the fields of the economy, society, national defence and security.

Voters also proposed many practical problems related to people's lives that need to be resolved.

President Cường offered his thoughts on a number of key issues about the world and national situation, the socio-economic development of HCM City in particular and numerous outstanding issues that voters nationwide are interested in.

The President said that under the Party’s comprehensive, consistent and timely leadership, the National Assembly’s and the Government’s close supervision and the people’s active support and participation, in the first quarter of this year, the country continued to achieve many important and comprehensive results in all fields.

The Party and State have put forward many important policies, decisions, new strategies, with long-term vision, in line with the people's wishes from major policies, thereby creating historic opportunities for the country to innovate and develop strongly in the new period.

In the first quarter this year, the economy continued to grow with gross domestic product (GDP) reaching 6.93 per cent – the highest in the first quarter in the past six years, among the 20 countries with the highest growth in the world.

The whole country is implementing many infrastructure projects, especially highways and railways.

Defence, security and foreign affairs continued to be consolidated and enhanced.

He confirmed that the country's achievements have been greatly contributed by the HCM City Party Committee, authorities and people. The city is a special urban area, the largest economic, cultural, educational, scientific and technological centre in the country.

Regarding the direction of work heading forward, the President requested the city to focus on streamlining the apparatus, reorganising administrative units, ensuring the right roadmap and progress, associated with the successful organisation of Party congresses at all levels, towards the 14th National Party Congress.

The processes and procedures for collecting public opinions related to amending and supplementing the Constitution, merging provincial levels and merging communes must be implemented seriously and in accordance with regulations in the spirit of respecting and listening to the people's opinions.

The city needs to closely work with the grassroots level to direct timely resolution of arising difficulties and problems.

The arrangement and assignment of public employees must be transparent to ensure a quality staff, with workers having enough skills to meet the new requirements and tasks.

The President noted that it needed to arrange and concentrate necessary resources so that the apparatus of new HCM City and new commune-level administrative units can soon stabilise their work after their establishment.

At the same time, it is necessary to promote digital transformation, digital government and society, so that digital citizens can quickly adapt to the new era.

The city should focus on leadership and direction to ensure resources for the goals of socio-economic development, determined to achieve the set growth target of 10 per cent this year and double digit growth going forward. — VNS