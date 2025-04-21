Lao and Cambodian military forces conduct joint rehearsals in Bình Dương

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Officers and soldiers from the Lao People's Army and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces arrived in Bình Dương Province on Monday to begin training for the major military parade marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

Their participation comes at the invitation of the Ministry of National Defence, underscoring the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity among the three nations. The event also provides an opportunity for the Lao and Cambodian people to join in commemorating Việt Nam’s historic struggle for independence.

This year’s parade will feature not only Vietnamese armed forces, but also military delegations from China, Laos and Cambodia, marking the first time that foreign military units have participated in a national military parade in Việt Nam. The inclusion of international forces enhances the parade’s diplomatic significance and highlights the growing strength of regional defence cooperation.

At a welcome ceremony for the visiting delegations, Colonel Nguyễn Đình Chuẩn, Political Commissar of the Bình Dương Provincial Military Command, emphasised the importance of the upcoming commemoration.

“The 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification is a national event of profound political and historical significance. It affirms the greatness of the 1975 victory. Hosting and supporting our international partners is both a responsibility and a great honour for Bình Dương,” he said.

The head of the Lao military delegation, Colonel Sompheng Keosira, expressed his pride in being part of the parade.

“We are honoured to take part in this meaningful celebration. I promise to give my best efforts to contribute to its success,” he said.

The Commander of the Intervention Unit under the Gendarmerie Command of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, Bin Phoos, said that his 119-member team had already completed five days of training in Việt Nam, following more than ten days of preparation in Cambodia.

“We are proud to represent Cambodia in this historic parade,” he said.

Authorised by the Provincial Party Committee and People's Committee, the Bình Dương Provincial Military Command, along with other departments, organised a visit to encourage and support the foreign troops currently stationed and training in the area.

The 50th anniversary celebration, set for April 30 in HCM City, will be a large-scale event with significant historical resonance. The military parade will serve as a major highlight, reinforcing the spirit of international solidarity and the enduring friendship between the armed forces and peoples of Việt Nam, Laos, Cambodia and other participating countries. — VNS