PM Chính urges Cần Thơ to lead Mekong Delta development

CẦN THƠ — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has urged Cần Thơ City to take a leading role in boosting regional connectivity and fostering development across the Mekong Delta.

He made the comments as he met with voters and business representatives ahead of the 15th National Assembly (NA)'s 9th session.

During the meeting on Monday, voters and representatives highlighted a series of pressing concerns, including the United States’ proposed tariff increases, limited access to affordable housing and transparency in the gold market.

They urged the Government to respond swiftly to the proposed US tariff changes by stepping up negotiations and supporting exporters in market diversification.

Some also called for stronger digital transformation support for sectors such as jewellery, which remain outside current digitalisation schemes.

PM Chính affirmed the Government’s commitment to listening to the people and business community. He noted that many of their concerns were being addressed through recent institutional reforms, financial policy adjustments, and strategic infrastructure investment.

The PM highlighted the upcoming NA session, the most document-heavy of the term, which will tackle crucial institutional reforms, including restructuring the two-tier local government system, amending key laws and boosting private sector growth.

Cần Thơ, as the central city of the Mekong Delta, plays a vital role in this process, PM Chính said. He called on the city to uphold the spirit of rapid, bold and sustainable development, while preserving its cultural identity and environmental integrity.

Cần Thơ must serve as the core for regional linkages, he said, urging the city to promote synchronous development in agriculture, industry and services, especially in healthcare, education and tourism.

He also highlighted the need for improved administrative efficiency and a more favourable investment environment to attract both domestic and foreign enterprises.

The PM pointed to the unique mechanisms recently granted to Cần Thơ under resolutions of the Party Central Committee and the NA. He called on the city to effectively implement these policies, which are designed to boost autonomy and facilitate development breakthroughs.

Reviewing the national socio-economic picture, PM Chính said Việt Nam had performed better in the first four months of 2025 than the same period last year.

GDP growth reached its highest level since 2020, while inflation was kept under control. Total exports and imports topped US$202 billion, up 13.7 per cent year-on-year, while disbursed FDI reached nearly $5 billion.

Việt Nam’s happiness index also rose eight places to 46th globally, ranking second in Southeast Asia behind Singapore.

The PM said these figures were encouraging, but more work was needed to reach the Government’s target of 8 per cent GDP growth for the year.

He outlined key priorities, including accelerating public investment disbursement, especially in strategic infrastructure, promoting digital transformation and green growth, expanding social housing projects and removing institutional bottlenecks that hinder business operations.

Localities like Cần Thơ must take a proactive, pioneering approach in translating policies into concrete outcomes, he added.

He urged the city to push harder on three strategic breakthroughs: modernising infrastructure, reforming institutions and investing in human capital.

The PM Chính also called for greater focus on regional connectivity, public-private partnerships, administrative reform and industrial diversification, particularly in healthcare, education and digital services. — VNS