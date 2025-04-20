Việt Nam, US hold 169th repatriation ceremony for American MIA servicemen

ĐÀ NẴNG — Việt Nam and the United States on Saturday held the 169th repatriation ceremony for the remains of US servicemen missing in action (MIA) during the war in Việt Nam.

The event, held in central city of Đà Nẵng, came ahead of two significant milestones: the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025), and the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and the US (July 12, 1995 – 2025). It marked a long journey of reconciliation, normalisation and development of Việt Nam–US relations into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Việt Nam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP), the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, US Ambassador Marc Knapper, officials from the US Embassy, the MIA Office, US MIA specialists, and American veterans involved in the recent joint field mission.

At the ceremony, Việt Nam handed over four boxes containing remains recovered during recent joint excavations in Huế City, and Quảng Trị and Kon Tum provinces. Preliminary forensic analysis on April 15 suggested the remains may belong to US MIAs and they will be sent to Hawaii for further identification.

Humanitarian cooperation on MIA recovery has been carried out since the 1973 Paris Peace Accords. So far, 735 of 1,973 US personnel listed as missing in the war have been identified and returned. These efforts have also supported post-war recovery, including US assistance in locating Vietnamese war martyrs, clearing unexploded ordnance, dioxin remediation, and support for war-affected persons. — VNA/VNS