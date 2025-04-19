Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Argentina highlights significance of Việt Nam’s reunification victory

April 19, 2025 - 09:01
At a commemorative event in Buenos Aires, the Communist Party of Argentina celebrated the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam’s reunification victory, highlighting the enduring solidarity between the two nations and praising Việt Nam’s post-war progress under the Communist Party’s leadership.
The liberation flag flies at Tân Sơn Nhất Airport on April 30, 1975. VNA/VNS Photo

BUENOS AIRES — A commemorative event has been organised by the Communist Party of Argentina (PCA) in Buenos Aires to honour the significance of Việt Nam’s victory on April 30, 1975, a pivotal moment that marked the liberation of the South and national reunification.

The April 16 gathering, held in celebration of the 50th anniversary of this milestone, brought together Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngô Minh Nguyệt and PCA General Secretary Jorge Kreyness, among others.

In his remarks, Marcelo Rodriguez, head of the PCA Central Committee's department for foreign affairs and Director of the PCA's Hector P. Agosti Marxist Studies and Training Centre (CEFMA), emphasised the event’s importance in further strengthening the long-standing bonds between the two nations, as well as the relationship between the PCA and the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

Ambassador Ngô Minh Nguyệt reaffirmed the great significance of the 1975 Spring Victory in the Vietnamese people's resistance against the US.

She also spotlighted the country’s remarkable socio-economic achievements under the leadership of the CPV during nearly four decades of Đổi mới (Renewal). These strides have elevated Việt Nam into the ranks of the world’s 40 largest economies and brought considerable improvements in defence - security policies and living standards.

The diplomat stressed that these accomplishments, widely acknowledged by the international community, have positioned Việt Nam to confidently step into a new era. With aspirations for peace, prosperity, democracy, and development, the country continues its steady path toward socialism.

For his part, Ruben Dario Guzzetti, coordinator of the Việt Nam research group at the CEFMA, underscored the significance of the Vietnamese people's struggle under the CPV's leadership in defeating colonialism and imperialism in 1975 and reunifying the country. He also praised Việt Nam’s current level of development and growing international stature.

Meanwhile, head of the PCA Central Committee's information department Hernan Randi recalled how the Vietnamese people's struggle inspired the Argentine youth during the 1970s.

He honoured the legacy of President Hồ Chí Minh and General Võ Nguyên Giáp, as well as the solidarity extended by the Argentine people in support of Việt Nam, underscoring the CPV's guiding role throughout the nation's historic journey. — VNS

Politics & Law

Apparatus streamlining to create greater space for development: NA leader

At a voter meeting in Hậu Giang on April 18, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn highlighted the upcoming ninth session of the 15th legislature as pivotal, with a focus on amending the 2013 Constitution to restructure the administrative system—reducing provinces to 34 and communes by up to 70 per cent—to improve governance and development efficiency.
Politics & Law

Deputy FM receives US Senior Official for East Asia and Pacific Affairs

During a meeting in Hà Nội on April 18, Deputy Foreign Minister Đỗ Hùng Việt and US official Sean Kotaro O’Neill discussed strengthening the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with Việt Nam raising concerns over US tariffs and both sides pledging to enhance cooperation across trade, technology, and regional forums ahead of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam – China friendship youth meeting concludes

The event ran from April 12 to 18 as part of the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and China (January 18) and took place on the occasion of the state visit to Việt Nam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Italy intensify legal, judicial cooperation

At the meeting, Deputy Minister Mai Lương Khôi praised Italy’s support for Việt Nam’s socio-economic development and underscored that the fruitful cooperation and strong friendship between the two countries provide a solid foundation to elevate their strategic partnership to a new high.

