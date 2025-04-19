Argentina highlights significance of Việt Nam’s reunification victory

BUENOS AIRES — A commemorative event has been organised by the Communist Party of Argentina (PCA) in Buenos Aires to honour the significance of Việt Nam’s victory on April 30, 1975, a pivotal moment that marked the liberation of the South and national reunification.

The April 16 gathering, held in celebration of the 50th anniversary of this milestone, brought together Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngô Minh Nguyệt and PCA General Secretary Jorge Kreyness, among others.

In his remarks, Marcelo Rodriguez, head of the PCA Central Committee's department for foreign affairs and Director of the PCA's Hector P. Agosti Marxist Studies and Training Centre (CEFMA), emphasised the event’s importance in further strengthening the long-standing bonds between the two nations, as well as the relationship between the PCA and the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

Ambassador Ngô Minh Nguyệt reaffirmed the great significance of the 1975 Spring Victory in the Vietnamese people's resistance against the US.

She also spotlighted the country’s remarkable socio-economic achievements under the leadership of the CPV during nearly four decades of Đổi mới (Renewal). These strides have elevated Việt Nam into the ranks of the world’s 40 largest economies and brought considerable improvements in defence - security policies and living standards.

The diplomat stressed that these accomplishments, widely acknowledged by the international community, have positioned Việt Nam to confidently step into a new era. With aspirations for peace, prosperity, democracy, and development, the country continues its steady path toward socialism.

For his part, Ruben Dario Guzzetti, coordinator of the Việt Nam research group at the CEFMA, underscored the significance of the Vietnamese people's struggle under the CPV's leadership in defeating colonialism and imperialism in 1975 and reunifying the country. He also praised Việt Nam’s current level of development and growing international stature.

Meanwhile, head of the PCA Central Committee's information department Hernan Randi recalled how the Vietnamese people's struggle inspired the Argentine youth during the 1970s.

He honoured the legacy of President Hồ Chí Minh and General Võ Nguyên Giáp, as well as the solidarity extended by the Argentine people in support of Việt Nam, underscoring the CPV's guiding role throughout the nation's historic journey. — VNS