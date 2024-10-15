Việt Nam, Argentina strengthen exchanges

BUENOS AIRES – Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngô Minh Nguyệt had a meeting on Monday with Justicialist Party (PJ)'s International Relations Department head, former Minister of Defence and Foreign Relations of Argentina Jorge Taiana who expressed admiration for the unceasing development of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements in recent decades.

The two sides highlighted the significance of maintaining and promoting the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Argentina for the prosperity of the two countries.

They affirmed their commitment to promoting exchanges and cooperation between the PJ and the CPV through delegation exchanges between the two countries.

The same day, Ambassador Nguyệt, who also covers Uruguay and Paraguay, joined Ambassadors to Việt Nam of Argentina Marcos Antonio Bednarski, Brazil Marco Farani, and Uruguay Raúl Juan Pollak in the ASEAN-Mercosur (Southern Common Market) Dialogue held online for participants in Buenos Aires, Montevideo, and Hà Nội.

The dialogue was jointly organised by the Catholic University of Uruguay (UCU) and the Foreign Trade University (FTU), drawing a large number of students and lecturers of the two universities.

Participants discussed opportunities to promote cooperation and economic and trade collaboration among Mercosur and ASEAN member countries, especially Việt Nam.

First held in 2016, the ASEAN-Mercosur Dialogue aims to promotes economic, trade, and academic exchange activities between member countries in the two blocs, contributing to improving the quality of human resources and expanding international cooperation opportunities. — VNS