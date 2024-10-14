Politics & Law
Top legislator requests improving professionalism, quality in law making

October 14, 2024 - 16:04
The legislation will review 42 groups of issues during the 8th session, including 30 groups of matters related to law-making and 12 focusing on socio-economic development and the State budget.
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn presided over the 38th session of the NA Standing Committee on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn emphasised the need to continue fostering a spirit of innovation, especially new thinking and improving professionalism and quality in law-making, while speaking at the 38th session of the NA Standing Committee on Monday.

He urged relevant agencies to promptly finalise documents which are being prepared for the NA's upcoming 8th session and send them to NA deputies in accordance with the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents.

The top legislator also called on the Government and relevant agencies to monitor the implementation of tasks as outlined in line with their functions and responsibilities.

Full-time NA deputies spoke about preparations for the 15th NA’s 8th session during the sitting.

According to General Secretary of the NA and Chairman of the NA Office Bùi Văn Cường, the NA will review 42 groups of issues during the 8th session, including 30 groups of matters related to law-making and 12 focusing on socio-economic development, State budget, supervision, along with other important issues.

Relevant agencies have proactively coordinated closely to prepare contents to submit to the NA at the session, Cường said.

So far, the preparation work has been basically completed to serve the upcoming 8th session of the legislature.

Members of the NA Standing Committee generally agreed with the report by the General Secretary of the NA and Chairman of the NA Office. They also provided feedback on the preparation of documents for the session.

The session, which is scheduled to open on October 21, will last 28 and a half days. It will be divided into two phases, with the first lasting from October 21 to November 13 and the second from November 20-30. — VNS

