Training course for planned personnel of 14th Party Central Committee opens

HÀ NỘI — The Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation and the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics on Monday opened a training course to update knowledge and skills for planned personnel who are groomed for membership of the 14th Party Central Committee.

Forty-nine trainees are attending the course that runs until November 25 and spotlights important issues on the ideological and theoretical foundation of the Party, State and political system building, economic, cultural and social development, defence, security and foreign affairs, and leadership and management science in the new context.

At the opening ceremony, Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm highlighted that the Party has attached much importance to the personnel and training work during the revolutionary progress, considering it a key in Party building, adding the organisation of the training courses for planned personnel for the Party Central Committee is a bold step in preparation for success of the National Party Congress.

He stated that each trainee of the course has an important role to play in bringing the country to a new era – an era of the nation’s rise in the path to socialism, stressing strategic-level officials must be well trained and equipped with sufficient knowledge and skills and have necessary political mettle, morality, lifestyle, capacity and prestige to meet the requirements in the new revolutionary period.

Lâm urged the students to uphold a sense of responsibility, strive for learning, research, and moral cultivation, as well as their personal style, to dedicate their time, effort, and intellect to achieve the highest results, and well complete the entire training course.

According to him, the course will serve as a forum for participants to exchange and discuss to gain a clearer and deeper understanding of new theoretical and practical issues. It will also allow them to share experiences in management and leadership of key officials of central agencies, and provinces and centrally-run cities, and acquire knowledge which will be a foundation for them to better fulfil their political responsibilities in their agencies.

He asked speakers involved in the course to do their duties effectively, underlining the need to maximise the initiative and creativity of learners, and focus on interaction between presenters and listeners, towards adhering to the principle of “learning goes hand in hand with practice,” and linking theory with practice.

He asked for regular supervision of the learning process and the ethical and stylistic development of learners, as well as facilitation for them to successfully complete their learning tasks.

Organising the class is not only a responsibility but also an opportunity to accumulate valuable experience in arranging training activities, he said, adding that the class serves as a model for innovating the training and fostering work for leaders and managers of the Party and State.

The meticulous preparation for the course reflects the special attention of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat towards the training and development of strategic-level officials of the Party, he stressed, expressing his belief that the training course will complete its set goals and tasks. — VNA/VNS