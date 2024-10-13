Prime Minister hosts official welcome ceremony for Chinese Premier in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted an official welcome ceremony for Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who is on a three-day official visit to Việt Nam, in Hà Nội on Sunday, with the highest protocol for visiting foreign heads of governments.

This is Li’s first official visit to Việt Nam in his new position, and also the first by a Chinese Premier over the past 11 years. It takes place at a time when the two countries are preparing for celebration of the 75th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties in 2025, and following important visits by their high-ranking leaders.

The visit is expected to help strengthen the relations between the two Parties and countries intensively, practically, and comprehensively, meeting the aspirations and common interests of the two countries’ people, for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

The two PMs inspected the guard of honour, and then visited an exhibition featuring Việt Nam and its people, as well as the thriving relations between the two countries, which is jointly organised by the Government Office and the Việt Nam News Agency, before holding talks.

Earlier, right after arriving in Hà Nội on October 12, Li met and had talks with Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm.

During his visit, the Chinese Premier is also scheduled to meet with Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn, and join with PM Chính to attend the Việt Nam – China Business Forum and some other activities.

Li also paid a floral tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum this morning.

The visit is a continuation of the tradition of high-level exchanges between the two Parties and two countries, and is of great significance in further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, promoting the building of a Việt Nam-China community of a shared future that carries strategic significance in the direction of “six major goals”.

China has continuously been Việt Nam's largest trading partner and Việt Nam's second largest export market. Việt Nam is China's largest trading partner in ASEAN and China's 5th largest trading partner in the world. Bilateral trade reached US$171.9 billion in 2023 and $148.6 billion in the first nine months of 2024.

China's investment in Việt Nam reached $4.47 billion with 707 projects in 2023, making it the 4th largest investor in Việt Nam in terms of registered capital and the largest in number of projects. In the first nine months of 2024, China was the second largest foreign investor in Việt Nam with registered capital totalling $3.2 billion, accounting for 13 per cent of the FDI in Việt Nam. By August 2024, China had invested $29 billion in Việt Nam, ranking 6th among 148 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam with more than 4,800 projects. — VNA/VNS